 FEC complaint over book sales lobbed at GOP Senate hopeful Sean Parnell | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

FEC complaint over book sales lobbed at GOP Senate hopeful Sean Parnell

By

click to enlarge sean-parnell-web_1_.jpg
Pennsylvania Democrats have asked the Federal Election Commission to look into whether GOP U.S. Senate candidate Sean Parnell improperly profited from his best-selling books his campaign purchased and then gave away to supporters and promoted on its social media channels.

A filing reviewed by the Capital-Star claims that Parnell, the author of five thrillers, improperly received royalty payments from the purchase of $2,500 in books, or “donor mementos’ his campaign purchased from his publisher. Under campaign finance law, any royalties derived from those sales must be donated to charity.

The filing alleges that there “is no indication that HarperCollins Publishers [Parnell’s publisher] donated Mr. Parnell’s royalties from the Donor Memento purchases to a charitable organization that is not associated with Mr. Parnell or excluded such sales from the calculation of royalties that likely accrued to Mr. Parnell.”


“Accordingly, the evidence strongly suggests that Mr. Parnell violated the Act’s prohibition on personal use by receiving royalties on his Committee’s book purchases—a conversion of campaign funds into personal use,” the filing asserts.

The complaint, filed by state Democratic Party Executive Director Jason Henry, names Parnell, individually, and his campaign, as respondents.

It asks federal regulators to “immediately investigate these violations and that Respondents be enjoined from further violations and be fined the maximum amount permitted by law.”

In a statement, Jack Doyle, a spokesman for Pennsylvania Democrats, said the FEC needs to investigate what he characterized as Parnell’s “apparent misuse of campaign resources for his own gain.”
click to enlarge SCREENSHOT TAKEN FROM TWITTER
Screenshot taken from Twitter
The complaint also charges that Parnell’s campaign violated prohibitions against using campaign assets to promote the books in a number of social media posts.


“Respondents have published at least twenty-five promotional posts on social media, the majority of which featured large photos of his book(s),” the complaint alleges. “These twenty-five posts are clearly in excess of the two sentences of promotional material that the Commission has considered de minimis.”

That promotional blitz also “[appears] to have entailed the use of substantial campaign staff time and campaign resources. For instance, some of the posts include custom-designed countdown graphics to his latest book’s release date … The Committee also touted at least one organized giveaway contest in which 100 copies of a Parnell book were given to winning contestants,” the complaint alleges.

Parnell, a veteran, a onetime congressional candidate, and frequent Fox News guest, is one of the large pack of Republican hopefuls looking to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Lehigh) in 2022. Alone among the candidates, he’s nabbed the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

In a statement, Parnell’s spokesman, Ian Prior, said the campaign had not “received anything from FEC as it relates to a complaint.

“But if the Pennsylvania Democratic Party wants to learn about patriotic duty and love of country, we will happily send them a copy of Sean Parnell’s Outlaw Platoon,” Prior said, referring to one of the books at issue in the complaint.
John Micek is the Editor-in-Chief of the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where this story first appeared.

Trending

Allegheny County requests another extension for local eviction moratorium
Pittsburgh author Brian Broome wins prestigious Kirkus Prize
Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh manager reinstated after allegations of racism stemming from craft beer festival
Advocates calling for Allegheny County to extend its local eviction moratorium
Deep-pocketed donors pour money into Pennsylvania Supreme Court race
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Deep-pocketed donors pour money into Pennsylvania Supreme Court race

By Stephen Caruso

Deep-pocketed donors pour money into Pennsylvania Supreme Court race

Sean Parnell previously downplayed accusations against Roy Moore, latest in string of controversial statements

By Ryan Deto

Sean Parnell on S.E. Cupp Unfiltered on Dec. 4, 2017

Advocates call for no contract; say proposed jail contractor “compared Black people to dogs”

By Ryan Deto

Advocates call for no contract; say proposed jail contractor “compared Black people to dogs”

Pa. Senate GOP subpoenas voters’ social security numbers as part of controversial election investigation

By Stephen Caruso

Pa. Senate GOP subpoenas voters’ social security numbers as part of controversial election investigation
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Allegheny County requests another extension for local eviction moratorium

By Jason Phox

Allegheny County requests another extension for local eviction moratorium

Why is Josh Shapiro skeptical of a state initiative to limit carbon from power plants?

By Stephen Caruso

Josh Shapiro

Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh manager reinstated after allegations of racism stemming from craft beer festival

By Ryan Deto

Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh manager reinstated after allegations of racism stemming from craft beer festival

Advocates calling for Allegheny County to extend its local eviction moratorium

By Jason Phox

Advocates calling for Allegheny County to extend its local eviction moratorium
More »

Readers also liked…

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

By Ryan Deto

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

By Ryan Deto

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

Dems call on Mike Turzai and other GOP leaders to resign after failing to disclose a state rep's COVID-19 diagnosis

By Hannah Lynn

Dems call on Mike Turzai and other GOP leaders to resign after failing to disclose a state rep's COVID-19 diagnosis (2)
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 27- 2, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Josh Shapiro

Why is Josh Shapiro skeptical of a state initiative to limit carbon from power plants?

By Stephen Caruso

Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh manager reinstated after allegations of racism stemming from craft beer festival

Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh manager reinstated after allegations of racism stemming from craft beer festival

By Ryan Deto

Allegheny County requests another extension for local eviction moratorium

Allegheny County requests another extension for local eviction moratorium

By Jason Phox

Advocates calling for Allegheny County to extend its local eviction moratorium

Advocates calling for Allegheny County to extend its local eviction moratorium

By Jason Phox

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation