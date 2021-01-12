 Fat Frankz Soul Food comes to Bloomfield, Grapperia opens a bottle shop, and more Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Fat Frankz Soul Food comes to Bloomfield, Grapperia opens a bottle shop, and more Pittsburgh food news

Openings

Pusadee’s Garden

5319 Butler St., Lawrenceville. pusadeesgarden.com
 After setbacks due to statewide coronavirus restrictions, Pusadee’s Garden in Lawrenceville has finally opened. The Thai restaurant is offering dine-in service by reservation only.

Fat Frankz Soul Food

4507 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield
Find soul food staples, like fried lobster tail, pepper steak, stuffed salmon, and more on the menu at Bloomfield’s newest addition.

Announcements and Changes

Phat’s Bar

418 Semple St., Oakland. phatsbar.com
 The owners of Lawrenceville Vietnamese spot Ineffable Cá Phê are expanding to Oakland this month, according to Pennsylvasia.


G’s on Liberty

5104 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. facebook.com/gsonliberty5104
 Longtime industry vet Grainne Trainor is opening G’s on Liberty in the former space of Alexander’s Italian Bistro. The menu will feature American eats, housemade bread, and more, according to Next Pittsburgh.

Enoteca

3801 Butler St., Lawrenceville. grapperiapgh.com
 Grapperia in Lawrenceville has launched Enoteca, a takeout, boutique wine, and brew shop that features selections from “all over.”

