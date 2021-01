Fat Frankz Soul Food comes to Bloomfield, Grapperia opens a bottle shop, and more Pittsburgh food news

click to enlarge CP Photo: Maggie Weaver Fat Frankz Soul Food in Bloomfield

After setbacks due to statewide coronavirus restrictions, Pusadee’s Garden in Lawrenceville has finally opened. The Thai restaurant is offering dine-in service by reservation only.Find soul food staples, like fried lobster tail, pepper steak, stuffed salmon, and more on the menu at Bloomfield’s newest addition.The owners of Lawrenceville Vietnamese spot Ineffable Cá Phê are expanding to Oakland this month, according to Pennsylvasia Longtime industry vet Grainne Trainor is opening G’s on Liberty in the former space of Alexander’s Italian Bistro. The menu will feature American eats, housemade bread, and more, according to Next Pittsburgh Grapperia in Lawrenceville has launched Enoteca, a takeout, boutique wine, and brew shop that features selections from “all over.”