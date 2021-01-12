Fat Frankz Soul Food comes to Bloomfield, Grapperia opens a bottle shop, and more Pittsburgh food news

Openings
Pusadee’s Garden
5319 Butler St., Lawrenceville. pusadeesgarden.com
After setbacks due to statewide coronavirus restrictions, Pusadee’s Garden in Lawrenceville has finally opened. The Thai restaurant is offering dine-in service by reservation only.
Fat Frankz Soul Food
4507 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield
Find soul food staples, like fried lobster tail, pepper steak, stuffed salmon, and more on the menu at Bloomfield’s newest addition.
Announcements and Changes
Phat’s Bar
418 Semple St., Oakland. phatsbar.com
The owners of Lawrenceville Vietnamese spot Ineffable Cá Phê are expanding to Oakland this month, according to Pennsylvasia.
G’s on Liberty
5104 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. facebook.com/gsonliberty5104
Longtime industry vet Grainne Trainor is opening G’s on Liberty in the former space of Alexander’s Italian Bistro. The menu will feature American eats, housemade bread, and more, according to Next Pittsburgh.
Enoteca
3801 Butler St., Lawrenceville. grapperiapgh.com
Grapperia in Lawrenceville has launched Enoteca, a takeout, boutique wine, and brew shop that features selections from “all over.”