FashionAFRICANA founder Demeatria Boccella loves on UGG slippers and Haute Couture

click to enlarge CP Photo: Tereneh Idia Demeatria Boccella

Demeatria Boccellashe/herFounder, FashionAFRICANAProducer and Curator of Style instagram.com/FestivalAFRICANA , and instagram.com/DemeatriaStyle I define my style as eclectic, although I favor a minimalistic aesthetic.Tilda Swinton is one of my top style inspirations — I love her.I love Haider Ackermann, who so happens to be the designer who dresses Tilda Swinton. I just want to be part of their friends circle, they all have great style. LolSome of the top global designers were introduced to me by Emphatics, the high-end fashion boutique that was located in the One Oxford Centre, Downtown Pittsburgh.I wear what I feel. But if I wore a uniform, it would be a black turtleneck and black pants.I’m wearing a black wool turtleneck from Anthropologie with wide-legged pants. My turban is by Norma Kamali.Designer Kiya Tomlin’s infinity scarf. I love it — it’s stylish and practical.These days, my UGG slippers. They’ve come in handy and have provided much comfort during this pandemic.This fall, I’m looking forward to the annual Rock Steelers Style charity fashion show. It’s a great event, either in-person or virtual.I would LOVE to wear fresh off the runway Maison Valentino’s Haute Couture looks from its recent show in July in Venice … absolutely stunning! I would produce an event around each look. :)