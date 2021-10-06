 FashionAFRICANA founder Demeatria Boccella loves on UGG slippers and Haute Couture | Fashion | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

FashionAFRICANA founder Demeatria Boccella loves on UGG slippers and Haute Couture

Clothes Make ... Producer and Curator of Style Demeatria Boccella

By

click to enlarge Demeatria Boccella - CP PHOTO: TERENEH IDIA
CP Photo: Tereneh Idia
Demeatria Boccella
Name: Demeatria Boccella
Pronouns: she/her
Title(s): Founder, FashionAFRICANA
Job/Work: Producer and Curator of Style
Websites: FashionAFRICANA.com, DemeatriaBoccella.com, instagram.com/FashionAFRICANAusa, instagram.com/FestivalAFRICANA, and instagram.com/DemeatriaStyle

How would you define your style?
I define my style as eclectic, although I favor a minimalistic aesthetic.

Who are your style inspirations?
Tilda Swinton is one of my top style inspirations — I love her.


Do you have a favorite designer? Who are they and what do you like about them?
I love Haider Ackermann, who so happens to be the designer who dresses Tilda Swinton. I just want to be part of their friends circle, they all have great style. Lol

More about your favorite designers: pick one and tell me how you were introduced to their design?
Some of the top global designers were introduced to me by Emphatics, the high-end fashion boutique that was located in the One Oxford Centre, Downtown Pittsburgh.

You wear so many hats, so to speak, and do so many amazing things. How do you decide what to wear?
I wear what I feel. But if I wore a uniform, it would be a black turtleneck and black pants.

Tell me about the clothes you’re wearing today?
I’m wearing a black wool turtleneck from Anthropologie with wide-legged pants. My turban is by Norma Kamali.


Do you have any gifts from someone that you wear often or every day?
Designer Kiya Tomlin’s infinity scarf. I love it — it’s stylish and practical.

Do you have a gift to yourself that you wear often?
These days, my UGG slippers. They’ve come in handy and have provided much comfort during this pandemic.

What are you looking forward to this autumn? Do you have any exciting events and activities you are working on?
This fall, I’m looking forward to the annual Rock Steelers Style charity fashion show. It’s a great event, either in-person or virtual.

If you could pick an outfit you’ve seen either historic or something fresh off the runway, what would it be and why?
I would LOVE to wear fresh off the runway Maison Valentino’s Haute Couture looks from its recent show in July in Venice … absolutely stunning! I would produce an event around each look. :)



