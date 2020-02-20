 Fashion designers, musicians, and artists get wild at Mr. Smalls Theatre for Battle of the Beasts | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Fashion designers, musicians, and artists get wild at Mr. Smalls Theatre for Battle of the Beasts

By

click to enlarge Anika Ignozzi of O.O.H. Baby - PHOTO: OYIN
Photo: Oyin
Anika Ignozzi of O.O.H. Baby
When Troy Johnson decided to create Battle of the Beasts, an animal-themed show combining art, music, and fashion, he knew he'd need help in the fashion department.

“I don’t consider myself a fashionista or someone that’s really, really into [fashion],” says Johnson, a member of the hip-hop duo Abstract Theory, an event organizer, and freelance social media coordinator.

So he consulted with local designers Maya Temple and Rainclashh of O.O.T.W Creations to get some idea of how fashion shows worked. As a result, the event — happening Sat., Feb. 22 at Mr. Smalls Theatre — will present high-concept performances combining the talents of local designers, musicians, and artists.


In total, Johnson says there are around 60 people involved, including 40 models and music acts including Abstract Theory, Walkman, The Childlike Empress, and Hunnycomb. Besides Temple and Rainclashh, the show will also feature fashion by Anika Ignozzi of O.O.H Baby and Stew Frick, and visual art by Mariah Wild, Cameron Schmidt, Dante Wallace, and Brendan Donovan.
click to enlarge Abstract Theory modeling attire by Battle of the Beast vendor, Bankrupt Bodega. - PHOTO: PAT BRUENER
Photo: Pat Bruener
Abstract Theory modeling attire by Battle of the Beast vendor, Bankrupt Bodega.
The participants split into four teams, each representing a particular animal. He says Temple’s team chose snakes and will reinterpret the myth of Medusa with a performance that shows lascivious male gods being frozen by the serpent-headed goddess.

The three other teams will pay tribute to bears, big cats, and the honey bee, respectively.

Johnson says the theme came from his own love of animals, and because it seemed like a natural fit. “Animals are a great way to represent who we are,” he says.

To really drive the theme home, he also recruited his vocal coach, Christie McKernan, who works for the South Hills-based School of Rock and does set design. McKernan devised a multi-layered environment for the performers to play in, with trees in the background, beehives in the middle ground, and bushes in the foreground.


“I think that’s a cool element I’ve never had at a show,” says Johnson, who also helped organize the big Under the Bridge show last year in Homestead. "I’m really excited we’re going to have something like that.”

The visual artists also created paintings, drawings, and wood carvings of the selected animals to hang on stage as a backdrop.

He adds that the show will be more immersive, with models walking off-stage into the crowd on a runway as the musicians perform. There will also be drink specials dedicated to each team and vendor booths from the designers where guests can peruse and purchase locally produced clothing and accessories.

But while the title implies some element of competition, Johnson says there are no real winners, just people displaying who and what they have to offer.

“I don’t think art should be a contest,” he says. “I feel like if it was that way, then it would be more of a popularity contest, and it’s just like, ‘Well, how many people did you get to come see you?’”


Mainly, he wanted to show to serve as a way for various creative scenes in Pittsburgh to cross-pollinate (pun intended) and perhaps introduce audience members to people and ideas they never would have explored before. He also wanted to focus on the Pittsburgh that gets lost in the dominant conversation around the city becoming a tech hub, and the opportunities that go with it.

“Pittsburgh is definitely on the up and up,” says Johnson, citing the Google offices that settled in and completely changed the area around Bakery Square, as well as the city’s failed bid to lure Amazon’s new headquarters to the region. “There’s a lot of things going on tech-wise, but I want people to understand that this city has potential in all areas.”

Event Details

Battle of the Beasts

Sat., Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m.

The Funhouse @ Mr. Smalls 400 Lincoln Ave, Millvale Millvale

Speaking of Battle Of The Beasts , Mr. Smalls Theatre

Concert Announcements: New shows coming to Pittsburgh

By Jordan Snowden

Concert Announcements: New shows coming to Pittsburgh

A conversation with Shakey Graves

By Caleb Murphy

Shakey Graves

Hatebreed draws dedicated fans to Mr. Smalls Theatre

By Meg Fair

Hatebreed draws dedicated fans to Mr. Smalls Theatre
More »

Tags

Latest in Features

Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Thunderbird, COBRA Lounge, and more (Feb. 20-26)

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Thunderbird, COBRA Lounge, and more (Feb. 20-26)

Student profiles: Gateway High School artist Ernest Bucanan Johnson III

By Erika Jackson

Ernest Bucanan Johnson III

The Frick Art Museum highlights the dual roles of women in art jewelry with Maker & Muse

By Amanda Waltz

Maker & Muse: Women and Early Twentieth Century Art Jewelry

For Sale With Baggage: Lotions, some unused, some not

By Abbie Adams

Found for sale on Pittsburgh Craigslist for $20
More »

Readers also liked…

Heroes & Sheroes celebrates the monumental influence of film/TV costume designer Ruth E. Carter

By Tereneh Idia

Costumes from The Butler and Selma in Heroes and Sheroes

Student-curated exhibit This is Not Ideal raises questions about gender and art history

By Hannah Lynn

Katie Ott’s “Vanity Sizing”

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

By CP Staff

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

Winds of Change

By Josh Oswald

Jeff Verszyla holding his WhiteBoard Weather forecast in his North Hills backyard.
More Features »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 19-25, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Arts+Entertainment

Ernest Bucanan Johnson III

Student profiles: Gateway High School artist Ernest Bucanan Johnson III

By Erika Jackson

Maker & Muse: Women and Early Twentieth Century Art Jewelry

The Frick Art Museum highlights the dual roles of women in art jewelry with Maker & Muse

By Amanda Waltz

Crocheted penises punctuate Mattress Factory clash with fiber artist Olek after revoking residency

Crocheted penises punctuate Mattress Factory clash with fiber artist Olek after revoking residency

By Amanda Waltz

Women Workers of Berlin, Mary Ethel McAuley

Pitt spotlights local women artists with Mary Ethel McAuley: Behind the German Lines and Three Artists (Three Women)

By Amanda Waltz

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation