Farm to Table Expo, Cajun cuisine, and more Pittsburgh food news

Farmer x Baker
1101 Powers Run Rd., Fox Chapel. farmerxbaker.com
Farmer x Baker recently announced that they will now be available for online delivery during its operating hours through Uber Eats. Get your bagel sandwiches and more delivered to your door, and don’t forget to tip well.
Farm to Table Expo
100 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. farmtotablepa.com/conference
The Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show returns with plenty to see and do, including the Farm to Table Expo, which will take place during the event. Presented by Western Pennsylvania Buy Fresh Buy Local, the Expo will, from March 4-13, feature over 60 Local food vendors and 10 days of speakers and demonstrations covering health and wellness, cooking, and gardening and farming. There will also be activities for the kids, so be sure to bring your whole family to learn about the kinds of food and beverages the region has to offer.
Pittsburgh Winter Beerfest
100 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. beerfesttickets.com
Scheduled in three sessions from Fri., Feb. 25 to Sat., Feb. 26, this beer fest features many Pittsburgh area breweries showing off their best products. Grab a general admission ticket, or even a designated driver ticket now through Thu., Feb. 24.
2401 Smallman St., Strip District. wiglewhiskey.com
Limoncello is a controversial flavor — some love it, some hate it, and there are very few in between. No matter what side of the camp you stand on, be sure to give Wigle’s limoncello a try. Made with hand-peeled lemon zest, the care with which this is made is sure to be reflected in its flavor.
East End Brewing
147 Julius St., Larimer. eastendbrewing.com
East End Brewing is celebrating Gratitude Day, a celebration of its customers that is sure to be more than just beer. This day will include new barrel-aged barleywine and housemade pizza. Gratitude day is Sat., Feb. 19 from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. at their Larimer location.
Carmi Soul Food Restaurant
1825 E. Carson St., South Side. carmirestaurant.com
Carmi Soul Food will host a "Power Hour and Cut to the Chase” COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Sun., Feb. 20 from 2-4 p.m. The vaccinations will be provided by Allegheny Health Network and are free for participants, no appointment or insurance is needed.
Spoonwood Brewing
5981 Baptist Road, Bethel Park. spoonwoodbrewing.com
Every Thursday, Spoonwood will host a burger night with specialty ingredients, featuring entrees like mushroom bacon swiss burgers and more. The menu changes each week so watch their Instagram for more details.
Allegheny City Brewing
507 Foreland St., North Side. alleghenycitybrewing.com
Allegheny City Brewing is hosting a Cajun Cook Off in celebration of Mardi Gras. Expect everything from shrimp po boys to gumbo, beignets, jambalaya, and more. Set up starts at 1 p.m. and there is no entry free. Visit the brewery's website for more info.