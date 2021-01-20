 Families value Propel’s individualized learning | Sponsored | Sponsored Content | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper
Families value Propel's individualized learning

click to enlarge READING — Propel School’s innovative K-2 Reading Initiative ensures that all scholars are reading at or above grade level by the time they complete second grade and setting the foundation for years of continued education achievement.
All children deserve the opportunity to succeed in school, despite the challenges they may face. Propel Schools rejects the idea that poverty or ethnicity determines life outcomes. That is why Propel’s 13 public charter schools provide each scholar with resources, support and opportunities that might otherwise be inaccessible to them — and why we pursue a highly qualified staff.

Families value Propel Schools for its individualized learning environment, small class sizes, and its committed, caring educators.

Propel’s K-2 Reading Initiative ensures our scholars are reading at or above grade level by the time they complete second grade. Our STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) integrated curriculum is enhanced by partnerships with local organizations such as Carnegie Mellon University, Grow Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh CLO and PPG Industries. We offer a free afterschool program that provides scholars with continued learning opportunities while offering parents peace of mind. Propel high school scholars can participate in the Career Pathways program in which they will graduate from high school with up to 31 college credits at no cost.


Propel Schools strives to set a new standard for public education by:
  • Nurturing scholars’ social identities
  • Teaching technology as a core skill
  • Offering embedded emotional support

The right school can be the difference between a life defined by limitations or by achievement. At Propel Schools, our educators redefine school and our scholars defy expectations.

Our enrollment process is based on a blind lottery system. Families can still apply for the 2021-2022 school year. Come check us out at www.propelschools.org/apply.

