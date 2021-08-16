Fake TMZ site set up by far-right conspiracy theorist tries to smear Conor Lamb

Conor Lamb announcing his run for U.S. Senate in Pittsburgh on Fri., Aug. 6.

Serial MAGA fraudster Jack Burkman has embarked on a new political venture: a website styled after celebrity gossip outlet TMZ—right down to the trademarked logo—that is smearing Democratic Reps. Conor Lamb and Eric Swalwell. https://t.co/0ntcZqMNsu