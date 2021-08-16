 Fake TMZ site set up by far-right conspiracy theorist tries to smear Conor Lamb | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Fake TMZ site set up by far-right conspiracy theorist tries to smear Conor Lamb

By

click to enlarge Conor Lamb announcing his run for U.S. Senate in Pittsburgh on Fri., Aug. 6. - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Conor Lamb announcing his run for U.S. Senate in Pittsburgh on Fri., Aug. 6.
A serial far-right fraudster recently set up a fake gossip website in an attempt to smear U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Mt. Lebanon), claiming, with no evidence, that Lamb’s wife was having an affair with another member of congress, U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), according to a report by the Daily Beast. The smear attempt was apparently organized by Jack Burkman, who has attempted several times to smear Democrats and liberal groups with similar tactics over the years. According to the Daily Beast, Burkman set up an account mimicking the well-known gossip site TMZ to smear Lamb and Swalwell, and has since been sent a cease and desist letter by TMZ.

Both Lamb and Swalwell have denied the allegations, which are completely unsubstantiated. Swalwell told the Daily Beast that allegations were “pathetic” and “baseless.”

Lamb campaign manager Abby Nassif Murphy sent a statement to Pittsburgh City Paper also calling out the smear attempt, saying it’s an example of how scared Republicans are to see Lamb enter Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race.


“Trump’s Republicans are terrified to run against Conor Lamb for Senate. It’s that simple,” said Nassif Murphy. “These are sad, silly people who are desperate to run against anyone but Conor. Conor will keep calling out their lies — like he did on January 6th and in his Senate announcement speech on Friday — and their Big Lies will keep getting bigger. This is nothing new for us. We’ve beaten them three times in three years, and we’ll beat them again in 2022.”

In addition to setting up a fake TMZ account with a fake story, flyers were also posted throughout Washington, D.C. on Aug. 12, requesting a $10,000 reward for information on the alleged affair, with claims that it has been happening for the last 18 months. Notorious far-right prognosticator and conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec tweeted out a photo of the flyer on Aug. 12.
Lamb is married to Hayley Haldeman, who in addition to being pregnant much of last year with the couple’s first child, also spends a bulk of her time in the Pittsburgh area as executive director of the Mattress Factory, a museum on the North Side. Lamb has often been the target of far-right attacks, including political attack ads from America First Action, which received hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations from indicted businessmen with foreign ties.

The flyer advertises a “TMZ-DC dot com,” and that site features the logo of the real TMZ website. TMZ officials told the Daily Beast that the site is not related to TMZ and is not authorized to use the TMZ name or logo. The fake TMZ account was created on Aug. 10 and metadata pulled from the homepage by the Daily Beast shows direct links to Burkman.

Over the last few years, Burkman has worked with far-right conspiracy theorist and fraudster Jacob Wohl on a series of smear attempts of Democratic politicians and liberal groups, including involvement in the pizzagate conspiracy theory. In May, Burkman and Wohl were sued by the New York Attorney General for robocalls the pair allegedly made to suppress the Black vote of the 2020 election.

Trending

Pittsburgh-based company becomes first Black-owned puzzle brand to be sold at Target
The Government Center finds a new location and a new vision
Why some Pittsburgh industries are seeing persistent labor shortages
Meet the Pittsburgh artist behind Electric Cat fashion designs
Shall we give up or keep on keepin’ on?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

Pa. has long been home to refugees. Will Afghans be the next to find shelter here?

By Stephen Caruso

Pa. has long been home to refugees. Will Afghans be the next to find shelter here?

Panel will discuss impacts of Battle of Blair Mountain labor uprising on workers today

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Panel will discuss impacts of Battle of Blair Mountain labor uprising on workers today

Port Authority launches mobile pay for Pittsburgh-area buses and inclines

By Lauryn Nania

Port Authority launches mobile pay for Pittsburgh-area buses and inclines
More »

Tags

Latest in News

A baseball card of Pittsburgh Pirates great Honus Wagner shatters record

By Ryan Deto

A baseball card of Pittsburgh Pirates great Honus Wagner shatters record

Pa. has long been home to refugees. Will Afghans be the next to find shelter here?

By Stephen Caruso

Pa. has long been home to refugees. Will Afghans be the next to find shelter here?

Panel will discuss impacts of Battle of Blair Mountain labor uprising on workers today

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Panel will discuss impacts of Battle of Blair Mountain labor uprising on workers today

Port Authority launches mobile pay for Pittsburgh-area buses and inclines

By Lauryn Nania

Port Authority launches mobile pay for Pittsburgh-area buses and inclines
More »

Readers also liked…

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

By Hannah Lynn

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

By Ryan Deto

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

By Ryan Deto

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 18-24, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

A baseball card of Pittsburgh Pirates great Honus Wagner shatters record

A baseball card of Pittsburgh Pirates great Honus Wagner shatters record

By Ryan Deto

Port Authority launches mobile pay for Pittsburgh-area buses and inclines

Port Authority launches mobile pay for Pittsburgh-area buses and inclines

By Lauryn Nania

Pittsburgh mayoral candidate Tony Moreno praised and met with far-right militia that sports symbols linked to white nationalism

Pittsburgh mayoral candidate Tony Moreno praised and met with far-right militia that sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

A list of Pittsburgh-area establishments renewing mask mandates and creating vaccine rules

A list of Pittsburgh-area establishments renewing mask mandates and creating vaccine rules

By Lauryn Nania

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation