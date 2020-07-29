Faces of Activism: Nicholas Anglin, founder of Black, Young, and Educated

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham Nicholas Anglin poses for a portrait in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., July 27, 2020.

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham A Civil Saturdays protest in Downtown Pittsburgh on Sat., July 4, 2020.

Do you think Pittsburgh has the ability to change?

I think Pittsburgh does have the ability to change once everyone admits there is a problem. If we continue ignoring blatant problems like how Black students are disproportionately punished in schools, which aids in the school to prison pipeline. There is a problem with ignorance, a lot of people are stuck in their own world with no regard for what is going on around them.



What do you think a youth-led movement has to offer that others might not have been able to accomplish in the past?

A youth-led movement has so much to offer because it is fresh. We have new ideas and new ways to get it accomplished. We are bold, full of energy, and outspoken. Youth are the future so it is our responsibility to shape it, which we proudly do.

