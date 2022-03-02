 Extraordinary exhibit pays tribute to Pittsburgh street artist Danny Devine | Visual Art | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Extraordinary exhibit pays tribute to Pittsburgh street artist Danny Devine

By

click to enlarge The art of Danny Devine in Simply Devine: A Retrospective of Danny Devine at 820 Liberty Avenue - CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
The art of Danny Devine in Simply Devine: A Retrospective of Danny Devine at 820 Liberty Avenue
A bunch of weed-smoking dogs have taken over Liberty Avenue.

Some have been drawn in simple black outlines, others are painted so brightly, their noses are reflected in the overhead lights. Many are sporting Pittsburgh Pirates hats. And every single one of them is sucking on a big, fat blunt.

It was that cartoonish graffiti of a wide-eyed, floppy-eared, grinning pup that the late Pittsburgh artist Danny Devine was best known for, and it’s also what best summed up his own personality, according to one of his closest friends, fellow Pittsburgh artist Smoking Joe Perry: “Goofy, lovable, loyal.”


When Danny unexpectedly passed away at the age of 37 in June 2021, the large number of social media posts expressing grief made it feel as if the entire street art community in Pittsburgh went into mourning. Now, along with an incredible array of Danny’s own work, over 35 artists have created tribute pieces in Danny’s style for Simply Devine, a Retrospective of Danny Devine, on display from March 2-June 13 at 820 Gallery in Downtown Pittsburgh.
click to enlarge The late Pittsburgh artist Danny Devine - PHOTO: COURTESY OF SEAN DEVINE
Photo: Courtesy of Sean Devine
The late Pittsburgh artist Danny Devine
Well-known Pittsburgh street artist Max “Gems” Gonzales is one of the many folks who have created a tribute using Danny’s dog character. His memorial piece, a large spray-painted wooden cut-out, incorporates his own wizard character along with Danny’s. It complements others, like local artist Brian Gonnella’s mixed-media tribute to the dog, with a swapped-out keystone instead of a Pirates’ logo and some personal embellishments. All the artists have given a piece of themselves, in addition to honoring their friend.

And Danny had a lot of them. His mother, Debbie Devine, remembers walking down the street with her son when someone shouted to him as they passed. “I know a lot of people,” she recalls Danny telling her. For Simply Devine, friends of Danny’s from as far away as Japan are mailing in tributes.

But while he was known and widely loved across the world, Pittsburgh was Danny’s canvas. Even if you didn’t know him personally, chances are you’ve seen his work.
click to enlarge The origins of Dog Smoking Weed - - According to Smoking Joe Perry, Danny Devine’s popular dog smoking weed character originated from a piece of graffiti that showed up on Melwood Street near the old Pittsburgh Filmmakers building, one of the most popular spots in the city for street artists back in the day. “It wasn’t really good, but it was just super silly,” says Perry of the original dog painting. They never found out who the original artist was, but Devine repurposed it, cleaned it up, and turned it into his own. - Since Devine’s death, Max “Gems” Gonzales says that people have already started continuing to tag dog smoking weed pieces around the country in Danny’s memory. “Everyone has their own version of it,” Gonzales says. “I've drawn it so many times.”
The origins of Dog Smoking Weed
According to Smoking Joe Perry, Danny Devine’s popular dog smoking weed character originated from a piece of graffiti that showed up on Melwood Street near the old Pittsburgh Filmmakers building, one of the most popular spots in the city for street artists back in the day. “It wasn’t really good, but it was just super silly,” says Perry of the original dog painting. They never found out who the original artist was, but Devine repurposed it, cleaned it up, and turned it into his own.

Since Devine’s death, Max “Gems” Gonzales says that people have already started continuing to tag dog smoking weed pieces around the country in Danny’s memory. “Everyone has their own version of it,” Gonzales says. “I've drawn it so many times.”
His graffiti was tagged on walls and trains, but he was also a classically trained artist. Along with a fine arts degree from Indiana University, he was a former student of “excellent art teachers” at Peabody High School, and Thaddeus Mossley at Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild, according to Debbie, an art teacher herself. He created countless zines through indie publisher City Slicker Press and was the brains behind branding pieces for various businesses, including his brother Sean’s popular streetwear shop Daily Bread and sneaker store Refresh, all of which are visible in the exhibit.

Walking into Simply Devine is like a time capsule of those worlds.


In one of the most intimate and emotional gallery experiences I’ve encountered, Danny’s desk has been installed to recreate his old workspace. Milk crates have been set on the floor, an old sweater thrown over the back of the chair, and an array of his artifacts and artwork has been hung on the walls, all staged to look as though Danny could return at any moment.

There are objects like a gas mask, spray paint cans, and photographs. Drawing after drawing of dogs smoking weed, of course, but so much more. Beautiful hand-letterings. Paintings, cartoons, mixed-media pieces, intricate black-and-white illustrations.
click to enlarge The art of Danny Devine in Simply Devine: A Retrospective of Danny Devine - CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
The art of Danny Devine in Simply Devine: A Retrospective of Danny Devine
It took Debbie and Sean months to go through all of his artwork.

“You might have one box where you have, you know, 500 prints, and in the next boxes, 50 small hand-painted canvases, and the next might be, you know, scenes that he had 20 copies of each,” says Sean, who says Danny was always interested in learning new things, reinventing his own style every few years.

click to enlarge Joe Perry holds up his tribute piece, "THEE S," next to his "S" tattoo, which he and Danny Devine got at the same time. "We were very adamant about saying they were not friendship tattoos," Perry says. "They were mutual respect tattoos because friendship tattoos tend to sort of have a curse and then break up friendships. It's a representation of us just being young and stupid and into causing trouble and throwing rocks at trains." - CP PHOTO: LISA CUNNINGHAM
CP Photo: Lisa Cunningham
Joe Perry holds up his tribute piece, "THEE S," next to his "S" tattoo, which he and Danny Devine got at the same time. "We were very adamant about saying they were not friendship tattoos," Perry says. "They were mutual respect tattoos because friendship tattoos tend to sort of have a curse and then break up friendships. It's a representation of us just being young and stupid and into causing trouble and throwing rocks at trains."
Just inside the entrance of the gallery is a tribute to one of Danny’s most impressive styles, a memorial piece spelling out the name of the show in a gorgeous 3D cursive script with a mix of linear edges and extended curls. Gonzales and Perry say they used to tease Danny by calling it “ribbon candy” or “lazer spaghetti.” Examples of Danny’s own work in the style can also be found elsewhere in the exhibit.

Perry, who met Danny when he was only 15, considered him a mentor. His slick mixed-media tribute piece, “THEE S,” is what some refer to as a “Stussy S” design, and serves as a memory of their friendship. Both Danny and Perry got “S” tattoos together. Perry got a gray one, and Danny’s, Perry says, was filled with a pizza design.


Debbie and Danny’s sister, Erin, also have pieces in the show. Debbie’s is a large quilt filled with old clothing of her son’s, including T-shirts and paint-splattered pants.

Art was “his life,” she says.

Tribute pieces for the show will be for sale and donated to the Danny Devine Foundation, a nonprofit Sean created in his brother’s memory. He has plans to create a community art space to permanently house Danny’s art, and where folks can not only learn to make art but learn to turn making art into a business, something he says was important to both him and his brother. He wants to use the space, he says, “to keep his spirit alive.”
click to enlarge A tribute piece for Danny Devine, and the title of the show, by Shane Pilster, Max “Gems” Gonzales, and David Scott Brozovich - CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
A tribute piece for Danny Devine, and the title of the show, by Shane Pilster, Max “Gems” Gonzales, and David Scott Brozovich
Soon after Danny died, world-renown Pittsburgh artist vanessa german wrote a poem about him and included the lines, “Danny Devine and the Dancing Hands of Light and Letters Scripting, Scribing writing up the days in luminous, adventurous swirls. You gave our eyes adventure. Set our hearts free in the sight of it all, didn’t you? What a gift. What a grand gift to have been there with you, even in the few days, months, of these years.”

While Danny was a gift to those who knew him, Simply Devine feels like a gift to the city. A chance to know the vast assortment of extraordinary work of an artist taken way too soon.
Simply Devine: A Retrospective of Danny Devine. 6-9 p.m. Fri., March 4. Continues through Sun., June 12. 820 Liberty Avenue. 820 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org

Trending

Speaking of...

Pittsburgh Humanities Festival promises talks on Shakespeare, Kennywood, drag culture, and more

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh Humanities Festival promises talks on Shakespeare, Kennywood, drag culture, and more

New year, new calls for artists in Pittsburgh

By Amanda Waltz

New year, new calls for artists in Pittsburgh

The Coloured Section makes way for Black artists

By Dani Janae

The Coloured Section makes way for Black artists

Who is Marcher Arrant and why did he walk all over Pittsburgh?

By Lisa Cunningham

Who is Marcher Arrant and why did he walk all over Pittsburgh?
More »

Tags

Latest in Visual Art

Westmoreland Museum announces residency with Pittsburgh muralist Janel Young

By Amanda Waltz

Westmoreland Museum announces residency with Pittsburgh muralist Janel Young

New initiative transforms Pittsburgh Mayor’s office into rotating art exhibit

By Amanda Waltz

Michelle Gainey hugs son Darius after her husband, Ed Gainey, took the lead against incumbent Bill Peduto in the Democratic Mayoral Primary on Tue., May 19, 2021.

Hosanna House and Children's Museum launch programs to further diversity in aviation

By Dani Janae

Hosanna House and Children's Museum launch programs to further diversity in aviation

Stephen Towns exhibit at The Westmoreland spotlights Black workers throughout history

By Amanda Waltz

Stephen Towns exhibit at The Westmoreland spotlights Black workers throughout history
More »
More Visual Art »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 2- 8, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Nosferatu creeps into Harris Theater for 100th anniversary screenings

Nosferatu creeps into Harris Theater for 100th anniversary screenings

By Amanda Waltz

Drusky helps form national collective to bring more concerts to Pittsburgh

Drusky helps form national collective to bring more concerts to Pittsburgh

By Lisa Cunningham

CP Book Club launches with March selection Certain and Impossible Events (2)

CP Book Club launches with March selection Certain and Impossible Events

By CP Staff

Westmoreland Museum announces residency with Pittsburgh muralist Janel Young

Westmoreland Museum announces residency with Pittsburgh muralist Janel Young

By Amanda Waltz

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation