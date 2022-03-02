Extraordinary exhibit pays tribute to Pittsburgh street artist Danny Devine

The origins of Dog Smoking Weed

According to Smoking Joe Perry, Danny Devine’s popular dog smoking weed character originated from a piece of graffiti that showed up on Melwood Street near the old Pittsburgh Filmmakers building, one of the most popular spots in the city for street artists back in the day. “It wasn’t really good, but it was just super silly,” says Perry of the original dog painting. They never found out who the original artist was, but Devine repurposed it, cleaned it up, and turned it into his own.



Since Devine’s death, Max “Gems” Gonzales says that people have already started continuing to tag dog smoking weed pieces around the country in Danny’s memory. “Everyone has their own version of it,” Gonzales says. “I've drawn it so many times.”