Explore summer popsicle possibilities with tips from an ice pop pro

Find your form: You can buy molds — there are tons of fun shapes to choose from. You can also DIY with whatever you have on hand: mini muffin tins, paper or plastic cups, shot glasses, ice cube trays, or mini pudding cups all work. Just cover your mold with tinfoil to prop up a popsicle stick in the middle after the mixture is partially frozen. You can pour everything into a loaf pan and then slice it up once it’s frozen. When you’re ready to eat, run the mold under hot water and jiggle them out.
Get creative: The possibilities for flavors are truly endless. Voelker recommends combining a fruit with an herb, such as pineapple and basil, or raspberry and mint. She also suggests taking inspiration from your favorite cocktail, though you should leave out the booze if you want it to actually freeze. Conduct lineup experiments by starting with a base that you know will work and then add an additional flavor to each consecutive popsicle to find your favorite combinations.
Be bold: “Flavor gets fairly diminished when freezing, so always add more flavors than you think you will need," says Voelker. "Use very ripe fruits and don’t skimp on whatever sweetener you are using because a lack of sweetness will mess with the balance of flavor from the fruit and they will taste bland." Popsicles without sugar will be more icy and grainy so she suggests experimenting with sugar in the raw, coconut sugar, honey, or agave. Another tip: adding citrus boosts the sweetness.
Additional tips for success:
A little goes a long way: My popsicle molds are only 5 oz. each, so you don’t need a lot volume-wise to fill them up quickly.
Be patient: Don’t pull the stick out before they are done or else you will be chipping it out with a spoon.
Make room for your freezer for the molds to stand up: Frozen drips and spills are harder to clean than normal ones.