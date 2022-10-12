Explore North Park at Park ‘til Dark with free, family-friendly activities and cap the day with Brews + Bites at Pour at the Park | Pittsburgh City Paper

The leaves are changing and now is the perfect time to head out of the city for some fun, recreation and a cold beer.

Park ‘til Dark is the perfect opportunity to experience it all. It’s a full day of free, family-friendly recreational activities in North Park, topped off by the annual Pour at the Park beer, spirits, and food fundraiser. Pour at the Park is a fundraising event hosted by the Allegheny County Parks Foundation. Park ‘til Dark and Pour at the Park all take place in North Park on Saturday, October 15th, making it ‘one full day, two great events!’

Get outside and experience new activities in North Park, beginning with a birding hike at 8:00am in partnership with the Audubon Society. Or bring the whole family to family fishing with the PA Fish and Boat Commission, then stop by for some drop-in activities on Tennis Court Road hosted by UPMC Health Plan, including face paintings, caricature drawings, games, plant potting’s, and the BRGR food truck. Slow down and connect with our outdoor spaces with Yoga in the Park hosted by Stray Dog Studio from 3:00-4:00pm.



Additional free activities include: a volunteer tree planting with the Friends of North Park, Trail PGH, and the Park Rangers from 9:00am to 12:00pm; a fall discovery hike in partnership with Outdoor Afro and hosted by the Latodami Nature Center from 12:30 – 2:30pm; and a bike ride around the North Park Lake Trail in partnership with the All Day Riders and led by some of our very own Allegheny County Parks Foundation board members.

All activities are free but require registration at parktildark.com, where you’ll find full descriptions of each activity.



Following this full day of recreation, stay for Pour at the Park, the annual outdoor brews and bites fundraiser benefiting projects in the parks. This ticketed event features local craft beers, local pizza, grilled meats, authentic tacos, and healthy vegan specialties. Enjoy live music by Sierra Sellers and Chalk Dinosaur. This event is more family-friendly than ever with fun activities for youth aged 6-15 at Coach Dave’s Kids Camp. Tickets for this event, which runs from 5:30 to 8:30pm range from $10 to $55. A take-home stainless steel tasting cup is included with the full-priced ticket. For more details and to purchase tickets, go to at pouratthepark.com.



Park ‘til Dark is hosted by the Allegheny County Parks Foundation and presented by Twin Pines. Park ‘til Dark is sponsored by UPMC Health Plan, Mascaro Construction, Xfinity, Horhut Tree Experts, NexTier Bank, Public Lands, Green Mountain Energy, Leaf Filer, Giant Eagle, and Leaf Home, with the help of our community partners Vibrant Pittsburgh, Outdoor Afro, Audubon Society of Western PA, Stray Dog Yoga Studio, PA Fish & Boat Commission, Latodami Nature Center, the Friends of North Park, Trail PGH, Allegheny County Park Rangers, and the All Day Riders.



Contact: Kait Merry • kmerry@acparksfoundation.org • 412.260.0316