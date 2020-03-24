Experience Pittsburgh Irish Festival from home

Live Stream Irish Music Series.

of furthering the festival's mission of preserving and promoting Irish culture while supporting musicians who are facing tough times due to tour and concert cancelations, will take place on





Scythian is set to perform Friday. Next week expect live sets from

Colm Keegan, Terry Griffith, and County Mayo. More performances will be announced weekly.

Starting Wed., March 25, you can hear performances from local, regional, national, and international Irish acts without leaving the house. The Pittsburgh Irish Festival and Irish Design Center debut their first-ever“We hope that this series will bring a smile to the faces of our online community, support bands and performers during this crisis, and perhaps introduce Irish music to many who are not already familiar,” says Mairin Petrone, Pittsburgh Irish Festival executive director.The series, with the purposeFor the first night, Mickey Spain and Mike Flaherty will play at 7 and 8 p.m., respectively. Katie Grennan, John Williams, and The Low Kings play Thursday, and