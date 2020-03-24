Experience Pittsburgh Irish Festival from home

“We hope that this series will bring a smile to the faces of our online community, support bands and performers during this crisis, and perhaps introduce Irish music to many who are not already familiar,” says Mairin Petrone, Pittsburgh Irish Festival executive director.
The series, with the purpose of furthering the festival's mission of preserving and promoting Irish culture while supporting musicians who are facing tough times due to tour and concert cancelations, will take place on the Pittsburgh Irish Festival's Facebook page.
For the first night, Mickey Spain and Mike Flaherty will play at 7 and 8 p.m., respectively. Katie Grennan, John Williams, and The Low Kings play Thursday, and Scythian is set to perform Friday. Next week expect live sets from Colm Keegan, Terry Griffith, and County Mayo. More performances will be announced weekly.