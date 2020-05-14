 Kenny Chesney's May 30 Pittsburgh show has finally been postponed | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Kenny Chesney's May 30 Pittsburgh show has finally been postponed

Everything's Gonna Be Alright

By

click to enlarge Kenny Chesney - PHOTO: ALLISTER ANN
Photo: Allister Ann
Kenny Chesney
Well, it finally happened.

Kenny Chesney's Heinz Field performance scheduled for May 30, along with the rest of his tour, has been postponed, according to Essential Broadcast Media. Chesney postponed the first 11 dates of his Chillaxification Tour on March 12, but the Pittsburgh date — lucky No. 12 — remained on the schedule until today.

“With so many tours needing to move and wanting to make sure we are in the best possible circumstances for No Shoes Nation, I think – and I hate saying this – it’s best to move everything into 2021,” Chesney says. “In the best interest of everyone – No Shoes Nation, my road family, the staff at the venues – we have decided to quit moving the dates around on the calendar, trying to make a chunk of this year work and go to where we believe we can roll out the entire Chillaxification Tour”


Chesney's annual appearances have consistently drawn criticism, both locally and nationally, for the many hospitalizations and arrests occurring during the shows, as well as the heaps of trash left behind in venues' parking lots. After Chesney's 2018 show, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that 25 tons of trash were left behind.

