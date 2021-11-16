Everyone Can Make Their Wellness A Priority At The JCC

With a broad array of programs and services for everyone from infants to seniors, housed in beautiful facilities in Squirrel Hill and South Hills, the JCC is the place where everyone can make their wellness a priority.
As the community continues to emerge from the pandemic, the JCC encourages each individual to attend to their self-care, through the calm of swimming laps in a temperature-controlled pool, or the sense of well-being following a great workout or group exercise class or getting the competitive juices flowing from playing a pickup basketball or pickleball game.
Members have regular access to:
- Temperature-controlled indoor pools and outdoor Olympic-size pool at the JCC’s Family Park in Monroeville for summer use
- State-of-the-art cardio equipment
- Weight training rooms equipped for Crossfit, Selectorized Circuit by Cybex and free weights
- Virtual and in-person group exercise classes
- Full-court gymnasiums
- Pristine locker room facilities
The JCC’s focus on health & safety supports each person’s sense of well-being. In addition to following the most recent guidelines from national and local health authorities, one-time proof of vaccination is required for all age-eligible members.
The JCC is open and accessible to everyone, regardless of age, race, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression or special need, welcoming individuals of all backgrounds under its communal tent.
For more information about the JCC, please visit JCCPGH.org.