Everyone Can Make Their Wellness A Priority At The JCC

click to enlarge jcc-pittsburgh-trainingteens.jpg
JCC State of Mind: Happy, Healthy and Whole: These are the guiding principles of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh, one of the largest recreational, educational and human services organizations in the region, where we work to improve the quality of life for the individuals and broader community we serve.

With a broad array of programs and services for everyone from infants to seniors, housed in beautiful facilities in Squirrel Hill and South Hills, the JCC is the place where everyone can make their wellness a priority.

As the community continues to emerge from the pandemic, the JCC encourages each individual to attend to their self-care, through the calm of swimming laps in a temperature-controlled pool, or the sense of well-being following a great workout or group exercise class or getting the competitive juices flowing from playing a pickup basketball or pickleball game.
click to enlarge jcc-stateofmind-pittsburgh.jpg
The JCC can help everyone stay Happy, Health, and Whole through a myriad of offerings, ranging from early childhood education, overnight and day camps, after school and teen programming, fitness programming indoors, outdoors and online, healthy meals and SilverSneakers® classes for seniors, and community public health initiatives, such as blood drives and COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.


Members have regular access to:
  • Temperature-controlled indoor pools and outdoor Olympic-size pool at the JCC’s Family Park in Monroeville for summer use
  • State-of-the-art cardio equipment
  • Weight training rooms equipped for Crossfit, Selectorized Circuit by Cybex and free weights
  • Virtual and in-person group exercise classes
  • Full-court gymnasiums
  • Pristine locker room facilities
click to enlarge jewishcommunitycenter-pittsburgh-jcc.jpg

The JCC’s focus on health & safety supports each person’s sense of well-being. In addition to following the most recent guidelines from national and local health authorities, one-time proof of vaccination is required for all age-eligible members.

The JCC is open and accessible to everyone, regardless of age, race, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression or special need, welcoming individuals of all backgrounds under its communal tent.

For more information about the JCC, please visit JCCPGH.org.

