Etsy Market brings first-ever virtual shopping experience to Pittsburgh with ShopTheBurgh

click to enlarge Holiday card by The Etsy Market: ShopTheBurgh seller theBird+theBeard - THEBIRD+THEBEARD
theBird+theBeard
Holiday card by The Etsy Market: ShopTheBurgh seller theBird+theBeard
Local markets like Handmade Arcade and I Made It! have given Pittsburgh plenty of options to shop online this holiday season. Now The Etsy Market, a seller-led initiative sponsored by the popular online platform, will highlight local makers for its first-ever Pittsburgh event.

From Sat., Dec. 12 through Sun., Dec. 13, The Etsy Market: ShopTheBurgh will allow visitors to browse and purchase items from over 15 Pittsburgh Etsy sellers specializing in jewelry, home decor, stationery, and more.

“The Etsy Market is going to be a fun and unique event bringing our community together with a fabulous way to still shop local, supporting independent businesses and safely, online,” says ShopTheBurgh team captain Kelly Aiken, in a press release. “There are so many talented artists in Pittsburgh, we are so excited as makers to have this opportunity to connect and provide the perfect gifting delights for your loved ones this coming season.”


Aiken runs ShopTheBurgh, which she describes as a Pittsburgh Etsy collective featuring over 80 local artists.

The event intends to boost sales for independent artists and makers struggling to reach customers after the cancellations of major in-person marketplaces and craft fairs. Besides Pittsburgh, Etsy Market focused on multiple regions across the United States throughout November and extended to over 60 events worldwide.

Based on the ShopTheBurgh Lookbook, which provides a preview of the event, visitors will find scented candles and soaps by Pip and Lola's, gifts from theBird+theBeard and Inclined Designs, plush creations by Corchet, and more.

The Etsy Market: ShopTheBurgh. 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat., Dec. 12-Sun., Dec. 13. Free. theetsymarket.etsy.com/ShopTheBurgh

