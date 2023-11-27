7 Cheap Essay Writing Services Checked by Professionals to Get A+ Grades | Pittsburgh City Paper

All students know the challenges that come with balancing homework and social life. You can use essay writing services if tight deadlines and difficult assignments keep you from enjoying your college years. Writing websites have become reliable helpers for many students because they are fast, effective, and affordable. These services are the perfect answer to your problems if you need to submit an essay the next day, have poor research skills, or need a break from homework.

WriteMyPapers is among the best essay writing service available today. You can feel comfortable ordering essays from them thanks to their customizable paper writing services and money-back guarantee.

Features

This essay writing company focuses on providing writing-from-scratch services to students of all academic levels. WriteMyPapers’ authors can cover more than 30 subjects, including History, Biology, Economics, Mathematics, Accounting, Marketing, and many others. On the website, students can order essays, research papers, coursework, reports, case studies, etc. Editing assistance and calculation services are also available here.

The service has a big team (more than 1,700) of professional writers with Master's and Ph.D. degrees. Customers can find the ID numbers of the top and advanced writers on the site’s home page, along with their stats and areas of specialization. They write papers from scratch, so there is no plagiarism in their work.

WriteMyPapers is reliable, and you can easily find info about quality, revisions, refunds, and confidentiality from the home page. No matter what time zone you are in, you get live assistance fast because the customer support service is available 24/7.

Pricing

Prices start at $10, which is quite cheap for the quality of services this company offers. Students are getting a good deal from this writing website. For example, you can save some money with useful freebies. These include originality check, title page, the best writer, formatting, and outline.

You can also order extra services if you are willing to pay a bit more. Your paper will be top-notch thanks to features like VIP Customer Support, Preferred Writer, Editor's Check, a Plagiarism Report, an Abstract Page, and others.

Key Benefits

Wide range of services and options;

Transparent pricing system, discounts, and freebies;

100% confidentiality of personal information;

No plagiarism and no pre-written papers;

Urgent deadlines and fast delivery;

Positive feedback on independent review websites.

The name gives it away: Affordable-Papers is all about cheap academic help for students! This service has been in this industry for many years, so it knows how to keep the prices low without compromising on the quality of the papers.

Features

The website claims it only hires highly skilled writers with backgrounds in a wide range of subjects. Affordable-Papers offers professional help to students of all academic levels. Papers on more than 68 different subjects are available, including term papers, research papers, thesis papers, dissertations, book reviews, book reports, and speeches.

The service guarantees your complete confidentiality, so they never share your personal information with third parties. It also puts a big emphasis on original papers and makes sure that your paper won't be used again after being delivered to you.

The fact that Affordable-Papers offers a money-back guarantee is another proof of its reliability. You will get your money back even if the writer is unable to deliver your work before the deadline.

Pricing

You can save extra by ordering in advance because the deadlines range from 3 hours to 14 days. For the cheapest paper written from scratch, choose the high school level, where prices will range from $9 to $35 per page. The pricing is different for editing or proofreading services, but it is still affordable.

All customers can request as many free revisions of their papers as they need during the two weeks after delivery. Other freebies include formatting (MLA, APA, Chicago/Turabian, and Harvard), title page, and bibliography. Customers can also receive a unique code for a discount if the order's cost is more than $30.

Key Benefits

High-quality papers for low price;

Demanding hiring process for writers;

Referral program and discounts;

Transparent pricing and no hidden fees;

Strict anti-plagiarism policy;

Urgent delivery option and money-back guarantee.

EssayNow is an experienced essay writing service that helps its customers with all types of academic papers. It has over 500 writers with advanced degrees in different subject areas on their team, so students can find an expert in practically any topic here.

Features

Students can get an original, reasonably priced paper on their website. These include essays, lab reports, research papers, reviews, theses and dissertations, and even business papers. There are three academic levels here, including Undergraduate, Bachelor's, and Professional. Students can also use EssayNow’s admissions assistance, editing, and proofreading services.

Essay writers can even deliver an order in just three hours if it is an urgent paper. It is impressive that this service has finished over 14,000 papers with a 95% customer satisfaction rate. The service still offers free revisions, just in case.

On top of that, it respects your confidentiality and doesn’t sell pre-written essays. This site uses a reliable plagiarism checker to ensure that all customers get original papers. Their skilled writers are familiar with different citation formats, including the most common ones (APA, MLA, Harvard, and Chicago/Turabian).

Pricing

This paper writing service is the perfect mix between reasonable prices and high-quality papers. For example, you can get an essay here starting with only $6 per page! This is a more than reasonable price for Undergraduate assignments.

Low prices make this service perfect for students on a tight budget. This website also has a Loyalty Program. You can earn points for each new order you place and use them to pay for your next order.

Key Benefits

User-friendly website with simple navigation;

Big team of writers with academic degrees;

Wide range of academic disciplines;

Complete security and confidentiality;

Competitive prices and a generous loyalty program;

Lots of affordable extras.

Rush-Essays is an academic writing website that offers professional help with a wide range of paper writing services. It can meet the needs of any student, no matter their academic level.

Features

Students can order custom essays, coursework, article reviews, research papers, annotated bibliographies, speeches, lab reports, etc. They can also get help with different assignments, including research summaries, PowerPoint slides, programming projects, etc. The other categories are editing, resume writing, dissertation and thesis writing, and admission services.

Anyone who wishes to work for this writing service must meet its high standards. Each writer has a Ph.D. or Master's degree, is fluent in English, and has excellent writing skills, allowing them to work on any topic and succeed at any task. Customers can easily communicate with the writer online about the project. They can also get in touch with the Support Team by phone, email, or online chat 24/7.

The security of personal information is important to this writing service, so it guarantees complete confidentiality. Plus, anyone who orders essays from Rush-Essays receives guarantees of complete satisfaction. Customers can request a free revision within 14 days of receiving their paper.

Pricing

What is great about Rush-Essays is that it provides top-notch services for an affordable price. With a 14-day deadline, the lowest price is $9 per page for a High School paper. Undergraduate, Bachelor, Master's, and PhD are the other four academic levels. The shortest deadline is three hours, which is perfect for urgent assignments.

First-time customers also get 15% off with a promo code shown on the main page. The loyalty program can help you save some money when you become a regular customer.

Key Benefits

Free revisions and refunds;

Well-written papers that meet all academic standards;

Orders delivered on time;

Full confidentiality of any personal information you share;

Fixed essay prices without hidden fees;

Discounts for newcomers and regular customers.

This is another affordable academic writing service with expert writers. Customers can feel safe when ordering an essay here thanks to the money-back and privacy guarantees.

Features

Paper-Writing offers expert assistance with academic writing, dissertations, homework, questions & problems, admissions, business writing, and even individual writing. These include essays, research papers, critical thinking papers, movie reviews, PowerPoint presentations, reports, cover letters, thesis papers, etc. Professional editing and proofreading services are also available.

The service has 2150+ expert academic writers and over 96% of happy customers. Paper-Writing hires skilled writers and editors and puts them through a complex hiring process. That is why they have the experience and skills necessary to write high-quality papers.

Paper-Writing guarantees that the writer will learn your requirements, do research, and provide an original paper. Every order is reviewed by the quality assurance staff, which also checks it for grammar mistakes and plagiarism.

Customers can be sure that they will receive their order by the deadline they specified. The support team is always happy to address any of your concerns if you have any questions regarding your order.

Pricing

The Prices page will give you a rough idea of how much your order will cost. Use their online calculator instead if you want to figure out the exact price of your paper.

Paper-Writing offers affordable pricing for students. Undergraduate papers with a 14-day deadline start at $9.97 per page, Bachelor papers at $16, and Professional papers at $19. However, their admission help is a bit pricier, starting at $41 per page. Overall, the company has a transparent pricing policy and offers cheap services.

Key Benefits

Thousands of orders completed by experienced writers;

Affordable for all students;

Safe and confidential services;

Carefully researched and properly cited papers;

Freebies and discounts;

Customers can track the progress of their orders.

It is an experienced writing service that provides affordable academic writing help. The service offers help with two kinds of content: generated essays (a free AI generator) and custom papers (academic writing from experienced writers).

Features

The experts at EssaysWriting will be of service whether you need assistance with an essay, research paper, admissions essay, business plan, movie review, lab report, presentation, or speech. Other services from this website include formatting, editing, proofreading, and problem-solving. This company writes essays from scratch for Undergraduates, Bachelors, and Professionals. It claims to have a team of skilled and knowledgeable writers who can meet the customer's specific requirements and preferences.

After creating an account on the site, customers will have their own dashboard with their orders, writers, messages, etc. Ordering an essay here is time-saving and only takes a few minutes of your time. It also has a great online reputation, backed by mostly 5-star reviews from verified satisfied customers.

In addition, EssaysWriting uses plagiarism detection tools to guarantee that all of the papers are 100% original. Another cool feature is the free AI essay writer on the website. You can use it to generate content for your essays on any topic. There is a helpful guide on the website, so it is easy to use this tool!

Pricing

EssaysWriting strikes a perfect balance between low prices and quality. Their pricing policy is reasonable, guaranteeing that all students, regardless of their budget, can get high-quality academic assistance. Prices start from $11/page for Undergraduate papers, $16/page for Bachelor papers, and $21/page for Professional papers. Transparent pricing allows customers not to worry about hidden costs and unexpected fees.

Key Benefits

Professional writers with in-depth knowledge in their subject areas;

Completely original papers;

Polite Customer Service is available 24/7, by phone or chat;

Free AI Essay Writer for students;

Complete confidentiality for you.

PaperWritings is a custom paper writing service that helps students with their academic writing. It helps students from all over the world meet tight deadlines and get A+ grades.

Features

The company has been offering top-notch services and reasonable prices since 2010, so it has many returning customers. You can get term papers, thesis papers, research papers, book reviews, dissertations, speeches, book reports, and other tasks from the website.

The writers are experts in a wide range of subjects, including Literature, Mathematics, Statistics, Business, Accounting, and Finance. They are also skilled at formatting papers in different styles, including Chicago, Harvard, APA, MLA, and others. Furthermore, PaperWritings doesn't sell pre-written essays, meaning there is zero chance of plagiarism.

The website is informative and tells you everything about their services, prices, and discounts. They accept credit cards as well as other popular payment methods. Plus, PaperWritings respects your privacy and doesn't store any of your personal information on their website.

Pricing

They have flexible prices for students of all academic levels. For about $11 per page, you can get an Undergraduate paper with a 14-day deadline. Although it is cheaper than some other service providers, they make up for it by providing top-notch service.

Keep in mind that changing the deadline will result in higher prices. For instance, an Undergraduate paper with a 6-hour deadline will cost $20 a page. Prices start at $16 per page for the Bachelor level and $21 per page for the Professional level, respectively.

Key Benefits

Writers are degree-holders and native English speakers;

More than 155,000 orders completed;

Customer service is available 24/7 by phone, email, or live chat.

Affordable extras and discounts for return customers;

Three free revisions and a money-back guarantee;

Free formatting, free email delivery, free plagiarism checking, and free title pages.

FAQ

Is cheap essay writing service legal?

Since you are paying for an essay sample, using a cheap essay writing service is legal. Reliable writing services work with experienced and skilled writers who specialize in offering quality custom writing assistance. Since the company sells you original content for research purposes, you have nothing to worry about in terms of legal consequences as long as you choose the best service.

You can also safely get assistance with editing or proofreading a term paper written from scratch in any subject. You aren’t breaking the law or stealing anyone's work if you use a writing service. That is why it is completely legal to use these services.

Is cheap essay writing service safe?

When a student needs assistance with an essay or assignment, they often have doubts about safety. If you choose one of the top essay writing services mentioned above to work on your assignment, then using their services is 100% safe. This is perfectly fine as long as the service you are using is legit and reliable and isn't just selling pre-written papers or copyrighted content.

Ordering an essay from an online writing service at a low price is a great option for college and university students. Plus, no one will know you even used paid writing assistance if you choose the right company. You won't get caught if you order essays from trustworthy writing service providers because they guarantee high-quality papers written by the best writers who stick to deadlines.

Is it cheating to use a cheap essay writing service?

No, hiring a custom essay writing service isn’t considered cheating. But it sometimes depends on the type of paper writing service you choose. Because while some services have a reputation for being reliable, others don't deserve your trust at all.

Even so, it doesn't mean that you are cheating; essay writing services only provide assistance and support when it is most needed, just like regular tutors. Don’t feel guilty if you are having trouble with your coursework. It is perfectly okay to seek professional help with your homework assignments!

They provide guidance on topics or subjects that students don't fully understand to help them improve their academic performance. Non-English speakers can also use these services without worries because studying in a foreign language can be challenging enough on its own! Finally, these services exist because students want to learn and earn better grades.

Is there a website that will write cheap essays for me?

Now that you know all the affordable, trustworthy essay writing services you can use, all you have to do is figure out your requirements and hire a cheap essay writing service while making a well-informed decision. You need to choose a company that offers guarantees and has a transparent pricing policy.

You never know what you are going to get when you place an order. The only thing you can do is make sure that the company offers free revisions if you are unhappy with the result. It is also comforting to know that you have a money-back guarantee you can use to get a full or partial refund. Before you place an order, double-check that these options are available.

Who will write a cheap essay for me?

This article doesn’t use the word "cheap" to describe a rushed or poor service. Although a quick turnaround may be expected, cheap essay writers have perfected their skill of writing fast without compromising quality.

All of the essay services we have reviewed above have big teams of expert essay writers. Some of these services even let customers pick a more skilled writer or work with a preferred writer.

Also, most of these essay writers have advanced academic degrees in their discipline and many years of experience in essay writing. These writers are hired after passing multi-level tests through a complex hiring process to ensure that they can give the best results.

How to order a cheap essay?

Most cheap essay writing services have a universal ordering procedure. The first step, which is filling out an order form, usually only takes a few minutes. Choose the academic level, discipline, and paper type. Then specify your instructions after that. If you have any extra materials, upload them directly in the order form or send them to the assigned writer later.

Depending on how urgent your task is, the writer will deliver your order within a specified deadline. You get to decide when you want your order completed. Choose a longer deadline if you aren’t in a rush; you will spend less money this way.

You won't need to worry if a provider accepts reliable payment options. Payment by credit card shouldn't be a problem because most affordable essay writing companies take Visa, MasterCard, and Discover. When your order is ready, review and approve it if you are happy with the result.