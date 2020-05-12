 EQT Children's Theater Festival invites families to a weekend of free online activities, films, and more | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

EQT Children's Theater Festival invites families to a weekend of free online activities, films, and more

By

click to enlarge EQT Children's Theater Festival performers Dan and Claudia Zanes - PHOTO: LUCY FRIEDMAN-BELL/COURTESY OF THE PITTSBURGH CULTURAL TRUST
Photo: Lucy Friedman-Bell/Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust
EQT Children's Theater Festival performers Dan and Claudia Zanes
There are only so many episodes of PAW Patrol your homebound kid can watch before boredom sets in. Thankfully, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has another option this weekend with the latest online edition of the annual EQT Children's Theater Festival.

The digital festival will run from May 14-17, with a lineup of fun shows, interactive activities, and more. The popular event was moved online after the Trust announced it would cancel it due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak. As opposed to taking place on the streets and in the performance spaces of Downtown Pittsburgh, the festival will unfold at the Trust's PGH Kids website.

“These are unprecedented times for our region, and a time when bringing meaningful and engaging arts experiences into the home are needed more than ever,” says Ellen Rossi, president of the EQT Foundation, which provides underwriting support for the event. “We applaud the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust for their innovation and resourcefulness to bring aspects of the annual Festival to our homes.”


Now in its 34th year, the festival will kick off with a special performance by Grammy Award-winning artists Dan and Claudia Zanes. From there, families will find over 40 free activities by local nonprofits and arts organizations, as well as free interactive shows and workshops with Arcade Comedy Theater, Sunburst School of Music, and more. Among the highlights is the virtual Frogstop Scavenger Hunt @ Home, an event that kicked off in late April and challenges participants to complete and document a number of online activities for a chance to win free milkshakes from The Milkshake Factory.

Also included are virtual experiences, such as storytimes with Citiparks Alphabet Trail & Tales and the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, exhibit tours at Heinz History Center, and sing-alongs with members of the Pittsburgh CLO Academy. Much like in previous years, the festival will feature sensory-friendly performances for children with autism or other sensitivities, including the interactive 360-degree video Up and Away by Trusty Sidekick Theater Company and several offerings from Jumping Jack Theater.

Families can also register for a limited number of free access codes to the New York International Children's Film Festival's Kids Flicks program, a showcase of kid-friendly short films from around the globe.

In an official letter, Pam Komar, director of the EQT Children’s Theater Festival, says that while the decision to cancel the physical festival was difficult, the Trust is still committed to bringing the arts to area families.


"Every year when designing the Festival, the team and I remain dedicated to continuing the tradition of world-class theater for children and this year is no different," says Komar. "In the past, the Festival has offered live performances from professional, international artists that engage children of all ages from different cultures and perspectives, showing them different ways to express ideas. This year’s Festival may not physically be the same but the importance of exposing children to the magic of arts and theater remains."

Speaking of EQT Children's Theater Festival , Pittsburgh Cultural Trust

The Cultural Trust cancels Three Rivers Arts Festival, other programming through June 14

By Hannah Lynn

The Cultural Trust cancels Three Rivers Arts Festival, other programming through June 14

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces 2020-21 Trust Cabaret Series

By Amanda Waltz

Trust Cabaret Series performer Chita Rivera.

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust promises new PNC Broadway season with Cher, Hadestown, Hamilton, and more

By Amanda Waltz

Original Broadway cast of Hadestown

Harris Theater continues film screenings under direction of Pittsburgh Cultural Trust

By Amanda Waltz

Marquee on the Harris Theater in Downtown Pittsburgh.
More »

Tags

Latest in Features

BOOM Concepts is curating Bloomfield's sidewall for the 2020-21 exhibition season

By Jordan Snowden

BOOM Concepts is curating Bloomfield's sidewall for the 2020-21 exhibition season

Allegheny County pledges support for arts and culture scene with #All412gether Week proclamation

By Amanda Waltz

2019 Art All Night Pittsburgh event

At Home With: Tim Pearce

By Alex Gordon

Tim Pearce doing field work in California last summer, sieving leaf litter looking for tiny snails

Keep clean, stay dirty with these adult-only bath products

By Amanda Waltz

Keep clean, stay dirty with these adult-only bath products
More »

Readers also liked…

Student-curated exhibit This is Not Ideal raises questions about gender and art history

By Hannah Lynn

Katie Ott’s “Vanity Sizing”

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

By CP Staff

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

Winds of Change

By Josh Oswald

Jeff Verszyla holding his WhiteBoard Weather forecast in his North Hills backyard.

Artist’s paintings and poetry converge to expose the lingering horrors of the Holocaust

By Hannah Lynn

A painting and poem by Judy Robinson honoring the Tree of Life victims
More Features »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • May 6-12, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

60-Second Documentary: Comfort food passed down through generations

60-Second Documentary: Comfort food passed down through generations

By Lisa Cunningham

Art world mourns death of former Andy Warhol Museum director, Thomas W. Sokolowski

Art world mourns death of former Andy Warhol Museum director, Thomas W. Sokolowski

By Amanda Waltz

Keep clean, stay dirty with these adult-only bath products

Keep clean, stay dirty with these adult-only bath products

By Amanda Waltz

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation