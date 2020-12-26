 EQT Children’s Theater Festival @ Home extended through January with performances, workshops, and more | Theater | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

EQT Children’s Theater Festival @ Home extended through January with performances, workshops, and more

By

click to enlarge EQT Children’s Theater Festival @ Home presents The Wizards Of Oakwood Drive - LA JOLLA PLAYHOUSE
La Jolla Playhouse
EQT Children’s Theater Festival @ Home presents The Wizards Of Oakwood Drive
Parents looking for ways to entertain their kids during winter break and beyond now have an outlet with the extension of the EQT Children’s Theater Festival @ Home.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust recently announced that a virtual version of EQT Children’s Theater Festival will now run through Jan. 31, 2021 to “give families another chance to engage with the arts and spend time together in a safe way,” according to an announcement. The festival originally launched on Nov. 19 as a follow-up to the May EQT Children's Theater Festival, an annual Downtown event that was moved online this year due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the activities listed are full-length performance streams of shows such as The Wizards Of Oakwood Drive. Created by New York-based artist Tom Salamon and originally produced by the La Jolla Playhouse, The Wizards Of Oakwood Drive is described in a press release as a live, interactive Zoom performance about two sibling wizards competing in an “all-out, winner-take-all magic spell contest.” Each performance invites up to 10 young viewers (the show is recommended for ages 4-9) to “embark on a treasure hunt around their own homes” and serve as a panel of judges as the characters “enact increasingly hilarious and mysterious spells.”


Other EQT Children’s Theater Festival @ Home offerings include a scavenger hunt, free workshops covering everything from puppet-making to chess, storytelling, and more, as well as fun sensory-friendly options for children with autism spectrum disorder and other sensory sensitivities. Many of the activities are presented by local nonprofit arts and cultural organizations such as the Carnegie Museum of Natural History, CitiParks, and Bricolage Production Company.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust website states that new content for the Children’s Theater Festival @ Home will be released each week.
Children's Theater Festival @ Home. pghkids.trustarts.org

Trending

A book is coming out about the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette owners' legacy and it's ... something else
14 Pittsburgh musicians' virtual recording of "I'll be home for Christmas" is a holiday gift to city
OP-ED: Sharpsburg Human Rights Ordinance was more contentious than it appears
People of the Year
Takeout Review: A meatball from LeoGreta
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of EQT Children’s Festival , Pittsburgh Cultural Trust

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust launches Art Connects Us relief fund to survive pandemic

By Amanda Waltz

2017 Pittsburgh JazzLive International Festival

EQT Children's Theater Festival invites families to a weekend of free online activities, films, and more

By Amanda Waltz

EQT Children's Theater Festival performers Dan and Claudia Zanes

The Cultural Trust cancels Three Rivers Arts Festival, other programming through June 14

By Hannah Lynn

The Cultural Trust cancels Three Rivers Arts Festival, other programming through June 14

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces 2020-21 Trust Cabaret Series

By Amanda Waltz

Trust Cabaret Series performer Chita Rivera.
More »

Tags

Latest in Theater

Pittsburgh playwright August Wilson to receive commemorative Forever stamp

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh playwright August Wilson to receive commemorative Forever stamp

City Theatre debuts first filmed stage production with "Claws Out: A Holiday Drag Musical"

By Amanda Waltz

City Theatre debuts first filmed stage production with "Claws Out: A Holiday Drag Musical"

PICT Classic Theatre brings The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll to the airwaves

By Lisa Cunningham

Director Alan Stanford tests the sound booths before rehearsal for The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll.

CEO of Cultural Trust says "Pittsburgh will see Broadway again"

By Lisa Cunningham

Joanna Obuzor, operations manager of the Benedum Center, during PNC Broadway's virtual Broadway Town Hall
More »
More Theater »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 23- 5, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Scott Peterson and Sarah Siplak of The Wreckids

14 Pittsburgh musicians' virtual recording of "I'll be home for Christmas" is a holiday gift to city

By Lisa Cunningham

Seven places to cross-country ski around Pittsburgh

Seven places to cross-country ski around Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh musician Benji. performing at Spirit in Lawrenceville in October 2019

Pittsburgh venues celebrate passage of Save our Stages Act for economic relief

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation