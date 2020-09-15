 EP Spotlight: Kyklos by kidmental | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

EP Spotlight: Kyklos by kidmental

By

click to enlarge kidmental_kyklos.jpg
Pittsburgh live-looping beatbox artist kidmental is usually known for impromptu music he customizes for clients. But now he has taken to prerecorded music with the Sept. 1 release of Kyklos, an EP about racial tensions and disparity.

Each track, which starts with kidmental's signature letter k, highlights the ongoing injustices Black people have faced for generations, and the resulting political strain that is currently impacting America.

In both the title track and the second track, "Kaepernick.colin," kidmental, whose real name is Jerome A. Jones, raps over a pounding hip-hop beat with ferocity.

"MLK to Jim Crow / genocide of my kinfolk / stay woke, eyes open often / fist to the sky yeah Kaepernick colin," Jones spits in the second song.

The third track "Kings of Babylon" stands apart from the other two, as Jones mixes old school hip hop with a reggae sounding chorus. In this song, his rapping is more free-flowing.



Usually a maker of personal theme songs, kidmental's transition into bigger, more cohesive projects is a welcome change.

