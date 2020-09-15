EP Spotlight: Kyklos by kidmental

about racial tensions and disparity.



Each track, which starts with kidmental's signature letter k, highlights the ongoing

injustices Black people have faced for generations, and the resulting political strain that is currently impacting America.





In both the title track and the second track, "

Kaepernick.colin," kidmental, whose real name is

Jerome A. Jones, raps over a pounding hip-hop beat with

ferocity.









"MLK

to Jim Crow / genocide of my kinfolk / stay woke, eyes open often / fist to the sky yeah Kaepernick colin," Jones spits in the second song.













The third track "Kings of Babylon" stands apart from the other two, as Jones mixes old school hip hop with a reggae sounding chorus. In this song, his rapping is more free-flowing.

a maker of

, kidmental's transition into bigger, more

projects is a welcome change.