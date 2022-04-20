Enjoy live music, deals, and more during Record Store Day at The Government Center

The Government Center's Record Store Day Party, taking place Sat., April 23, includes live music all afternoon into the evening, as well as pizza made on-site by North Side pizzeria Badamo's. You can also arrive early for special RSD releases.
Josh Cozby, the owner of The Government Center, says the event will showcase how the business and music venue has changed in the years since the Record Store Day Party was originally supposed to happen.
"A lot has happened since April 2020. We've moved locations, finally have a real stage, and our espresso bar is opening any day," says Cozby. "This event on Record Store Day feels like a perfect reward for all the trials and hard work of the past two years."
The official 2022 lineup will feature Silenus and St. Christopher, haze-pop band Flower Crown, "space music" producers Sober Clones, indie rockers Tyler Heaven, and The Sewerheads, a group featuring members of Empty Beings, The Gotobeds, and Rave Ami.
Solo acts will include rappers Jordan Montgomery and Lys Scott. Local DJ Buscrates will also perform at the party.
"At the Government Center, we like to curate a very diverse selection of genres that reflects the personality of our staff, our customers, and our business in general," says Derek January, the venue's events coordinator. "For this year's Record Store Day party, as per usual, I also wanted to have a diverse lineup that reflects how expansive and exciting the local scene here is. The lineup is stacked and no matter what time of day you show up, there's gonna be bangers."
Prior to the pandemic, The Government Center hosted a similarly stacked Record Store Day event in 2019, which included local acts like String Machine and The Childlike Empress. In 2020, The Government Center, as well as other local record shops, relied on online sales for Record Store Day as the shutdown left their brick-and-mortar locations closed.
Along with exclusive Record Store Day releases, The Government Center will also offer 10% off of all second-hand records. The event is free to attend, so enjoy all these live acts with no cover or fee.
Record Store Day Party. Doors at 8 a.m. Music from 2-11 p.m. The Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. Free. All ages. thegovernmentcenter.com/events