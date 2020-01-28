 Enix Brewing in Homestead is up for sale | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Enix Brewing in Homestead is up for sale

Enix Brewing has been listed for sale.

The online brewery resource Brewing In Pennsylvania notes that three weeks ago, the Homestead brewery was listed for sale on Probrewer.com. This post advertised Enix’s 18,000-square-foot brewery and 4,000 square foot patio, which includes a second-floor bowling alley.



The listing states, “EVERYTHING included in sale, including property, full liquor license, all tables, chairs, restaurant equipment, & brewing equipment.”

Enix is putting up their entire, 15-barrel brewhouse up for sale; their listing continues, “Why spend TONS of money and time building out a new brewery/restaurant when everything is here for you already??” The post also notes that owners are selling the property to “explore other options.”

In late December of 2019, Enix announced via social media they would be temporarily closing for “company restructuring” and there were “some amazing new beers coming in 2020.”

It's unclear if the restaurant/brewery is still open. As of yet, the brewery has made no formal announcement of their closing; their website and Instagram pages are still available, though the Facebook page has been deleted. Calls to the brewery were not answered.


Enix opened in August of 2018, run by brothers David and Victor Rodriguez. David was a key part of the craft beer boom in Madrid, Spain, opening one of the city’s first brewpubs, Fábrica Maravillas. Their Iberian cuisine was said to be as much of a draw as the malt-ridden beer. 

