Enhance your pleasure with items from Pittsburgh adult stores

Self-care is important, and while stocking up on face masks and candles are fun, taking care of your sexual health is also key. Whether or not you’re in a relationship, there are always ways to make life more pleasurable for yourself and your partner. Thankfully, there are Pittsburgh stores that have just what you need, whether it’s lube, plugs, vibrators, or a toy you may never have considered before.Total Peace and Wellness, a Black-owned business in Lawrenceville, has everything for all your CBD-related needs. The Privy Peach Hydro Guide CBD Lubricant has 250 mg. of CBD, as well as aloe vera, natural vanilla flavors, and other fun ingredients for slippery, relaxing fun. Lube is a staple in the bedroom, and this Hydro Glide boasts the ability to “enjoy sex as it was intended.” It promises to provide a “circulation boost and relief to your most intimate areas.” The lube is available in a “Love Bundle” for $80, along with the Lip Balm Zen Sensual Lotion and Love Bath Bomb.Both cute and fun, these Beaded Tweezer Nipple Clamps from Pittsburgh adult chain Sassy Sensations come in two different colors. They’re adjustable and have a sliding metal ring with rubber tips for comfort. For some extra embellishment, beads in either color option, red or purple, dangle from the clamps. Use this $24.99 toy along with some of your other favorites for even more fun.This plug from AdultMart vibrates, and both the remote and plug are fully rechargeable. Priced at $99.99, the toy has a sleek design and utilizes powerful vibrations for maximum pleasure. Reviews describe it as “strong” and “powerful,” with one stating, “It’s a great way to get [my partner] warmed up before the real action takes place.” The plug has 10 functions and is waterproof with a USB cable included for charging. The texture is described as a “silky smooth silicone,” comfortable to insert, and easy to clean.Made for those with penises, this ring plays on the classic rabbit vibrator in the form of a ring. The Screaming O Charged Ohare XL features stretchy cock ring bands and has a rabbit on top for clitoral stimulation, providing pleasure for everyone involved. The Screaming O website says the toy “produces a deep, rumbling vibration that penetrates all the way to the tips of the flexible rabbit ears for clitoral stimulation.” No batteries are required for this silicone toy. Experience pleasure for two for only $24.99.A classic sex toy, this 7” dildo is from Sassy Sensations. Priced at only $54, this toy is life-like and specifically structured for a realistic and natural look. The description states that the strong base will suction to any clean, non-porous surface, and can be paired with a harness. Able to be used for any gender, this toy has a 7-inch by 2-inch insertable length, and is made from a PVC material, comfortable for insertion. If you want more stimulation, Sassy Sensations also has an Emperor 7” G Vibrating Suction Dong for only $2 more.Make this Valentine’s Day one to remember with these toys from local businesses, whether you’re using them alone or with someone else.