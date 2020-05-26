 Enhance your mask skincare routine with these expert tips | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Enhance your mask skincare routine with these expert tips

By

click to enlarge mask_skin_care.jpg
Skin problems are bad enough without the addition of a face mask possibly contributing to breakouts, irritation, and other issues. As the weather warms, the increase in sweat and oil can make life more difficult for people with skin problems. Even people with well-behaved skin might experience the dreaded “mask-ne” (acne associated with consistent mask-wearing).

Dr. Suzan Obagi, an associate professor of dermatology and plastic surgery and director of UPMC Cosmetic Surgery & Skin Health Center, is no stranger to mask-related skin problems — as with many medical professionals in the time of COVID-19, removing your mask on the job is now no longer an option.

Pittsburgh City Paper spoke with Dr. Obagi about what people can do to keep their skin clear while also staying safe and healthy.

You mentioned personally experiencing irritation from wearing masks. How do you deal with it?
Wearing masks for me during surgery is routine. But wearing masks every day, all day, while at work is challenging even for me. I try to take a break from my mask when I am seated at my desk and away from staff and patients.


I make sure to start the day with washing and toning my skin, followed by a very light-weight sunscreen and that is all that is needed. If I need my mask to stay in place for an hour or longer, I apply a strip of paper tape (Micropore Tape) across the bridge of my nose to hold the mask in place so that I am not having to touch it to keep readjusting it.

During the day, I do take breaks from the masks whenever possible. However, if I am out running errands and it is hot, I carry acne-wipes in a non-rinse formula to clean my skin whenever needed. Upon returning home, I make sure to wash my hands and then to wash my face.

Have you seen an increase in patients coming to you with mask-related skin problems or questions?
Yes, we have had patients coming in for facial rashes or worsening acne from wearing masks in hot environments, or by having on heavy moisturizers or makeup. Some patients, especially healthcare workers that have to wear tight-fitting masks for prolonged periods of time, are developing rashes and chafed skin.

What advice would you give those who suffer from skin conditions, such as acne, eczema, or rosacea, when wearing masks?
Acne, eczema, and rosacea are skin conditions that can be aggravated by wearing a mask for prolonged periods of time. For acne patients, I suggest trying to keep the skin free of makeup and heavy moisturizers to minimize clogged pores and acne flares. Rosacea and eczema patients need to use fragrance-free/dye-free detergents to reduce irritation from ingredients, [and] a lightweight moisturizer.


What are some products you'd recommend using to help avoid mask irritation or breakouts, especially in the summer? I believe you mentioned witch hazel and tea tree oil as some options?
I like patients with acne-prone skin to wash with a salicylic acid cleanser, or if prescribed, a sulfur-based cleanser. When out and about, keep no-rinse acne wipes on hand to wipe away sweat, oil, and environmental pollutants. When you get back to your home, remove your mask, wash your hands, then wash your face and apply a light, non-comedogenic moisturizer. Some ingredients to look for in cleansers or wipes are salicylic acid, tea-tree oil, or witch hazel.

Are there products someone can use to best clean a reusable mask? How often should they wash them?
Most people can tolerate washing their masks in the washing machine using the same detergents they use for their clothes. However, people with sensitive skin or eczema may need to wash their masks in fragrance-free/dye-free detergents to reduce irritation from certain ingredients.

Do you believe washing your face is just as important as washing your hands during a time like this?
Absolutely! Every time you wear your mask out of the house, you are potentially contaminating it by touching it with your hands. Additionally, you will most likely find that you are a little hot and sweaty under the mask. Thus, I recommend that when you are back at the house, wash your hands, then remove your mask and then wash your face to remove the oil, sweat, lotions, or makeup. You can then apply a light moisturizer if needed or something a little more moisturizing if your skin is chafed or irritated.

Full text

next

Tags

Latest in News

ELECTION 2020 VIDEO TRAINING: Understanding Vote-By-Mail and Inspiring High School Voter Work, including COVID-19 Challenges

By Greater Pittsburgh Nonprofit Partnership, Pittsburgh Community Reinvestment Group, and Keystone Progress Education Fund

ELECTION 2020 VIDEO TRAINING: Understanding Vote-By-Mail and Inspiring High School Voter Work, including COVID-19 Challenges

Study says Pittsburgh is one of the 'least house-poor' cities in US, but housing issues still abound

By Amanda Waltz

Realty sign outside of a home in Morningside

Democratic leaders decry Chris Roland’s mailers spreading falsehoods about Summer Lee

By Ryan Deto

State Rep. Summer Lee, with controversial mailers sent out by challenger Chris Roland

Port Authority service mostly returns to normal this week, with some limitations

By Hannah Lynn

Port Authority service mostly returns to normal this week, with some limitations
More »

Readers also liked…

Stark racial disparities exist for teens tried as adults in Allegheny County. Can anything be done to change it?

By Ryan Deto

Stark racial disparities exist for teens tried as adults in Allegheny County. Can anything be done to change it?

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is going on 67-county listening tour about legal marijuana

By Ryan Deto

John Fetterman

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

By CP Staff

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 20-26, 2020

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

What does the 'yellow phase' of Pennsylvania’s reopen plan actually mean?

What does the 'yellow phase' of Pennsylvania’s reopen plan actually mean?

By Ryan Deto

Pa. counties as of May 22

Update: Some Pennsylvania counties are cleared for green phase on May 29, Allegheny to remain yellow

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation