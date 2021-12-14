Enhance your holiday feast with entrees, desserts, and more from Pittsburgh-area restaurants

click to enlarge Courtesy of Pane e Pronto Panettone

DiAnoia’s offers Family Style holiday dining that can feed anywhere from 6-20 guests. Try whipped ricotta, cacio e pepe, a beet and citrus salad, or steak Florentine with add-ons like veal, shrimp, crab, and caviar. Orders must be in for pickup by Thu., Dec. 23, as the restaurant will be closed from Fri., Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, 2022.Wild Rise has opened holiday ordering on their website, and they have lots of new gluten-free treats to try. Get a sticky pecan holiday wreath, spiced mini loaves, and challah or brioche, or choose between their Mixed Holiday Bread and Pastry Box and the Holiday Pastry Box. They are also bringing back their Miso Caramel Apple Pie.Pane è Pronto will offer its freshly made panettone as a dessert for your holiday gathering. Flavors available are dark cherry with chocolate and pistachio with candied orange peel. They will also offer Gubana, another traditional Italian holiday bread made with nut puree in brioche dough.Choose from an array of sweet and savory dishes by Farmer x Baker. Grab some Santa's sliders, vegan and traditional dinner rolls, and latkes, or order a charcuterie board, brisket or winter vegetable pot pie, or classic quiche. For dessert, there's salted maple pie and turtle vegan cheesecake, as well as cinnamon buns. Pick up at their Fox Chapel location takes place on Thu., Dec. 23.Blanket & Board is once again offering their Holiday Box for your celebration. The box comes with meats, crackers, fresh fruit, cheese, and a variety of dips. Blanket and Board also accommodates vegans and those looking for gluten-free goods. Get yours for $107 and book now. Pickup will occur on Thu., Dec. 23 at Highland Park.Just as they did for Thanksgiving, Walnut Grill is offering a holiday feast for your December celebration. For a family of four, you can get carved ham, prime rib, or beef tenderloin, with rolls, garlic mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, and gravy. They also have a la carte catering with those options, plus apple pie, bourbon pecan pie, or a New York-style cheesecake. Orders are due on Wed., Dec. 22 or Mon., Dec. 20 if you are ordering prime rib or beef tenderloin.This Aspinwall restaurant can cater your holiday meal with main dishes like crab cakes, beef tenderloin, faro island salmon fillets, beef shepherd’s pie, and applewood smoked ham. Side dishes include potato gratin, roasted Brussels and carrots, green beans, mac and cheese, and a holiday salad. For baked goods, they have all-butter croissants, hazelnut dacquoise, tart cherry pie, cranberry walnut crumb pie, chocolate souffle, and more. Orders are due end of day on Fri., Dec. 17.Looking for a drink or two for your get-together? Try Pittsburgh’s first cocktail brewery, Goodlander. Grab the Cranberry Street cocktail made with gin, cranberry, lemon, bitters, and seltzer for a seasonal flavor. For a non-alcoholic option, try their Apple Crisp or Gingerade.