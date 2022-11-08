Election Day deals, holiday-inspired lattes, and other Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Trace Brewing

Get rewarded for doing your civic duty at various spots throughout Pittsburgh. Adda Coffee & Tea will offer " free drip for everyone who brings in proof of voting" at all its locations. Customers who show their "I Voted" sticker at Square Cafe will receive a 10% discount. Burgatory is handing out free small milkshakes to dine-in customers who show their voting stub or sticker. Check the social media accounts for your favorite local restaurant, coffee shop, or bar on Tue., Nov. 8 to see if they have deals for casting your vote.Mindful Brewing Company announced the launch of its Pittsburgh Red Bed Amber Lager, a new collaboration with the Pittsburgh Geological Society, a nonprofit group of professional and amateur geologists. The partners will celebrate the new craft brew with a release party and dine-in fundraiser on Wed., Nov. 9 from 6-10 p.m. at Mindful's Castle Shannon location. A portion of sales from the event will also be donated to the PGS Galey Fund, dedicated to "supporting scholarships and professional development initiatives" for student members.

The Porch at Siena

120 Siena Drive, Upper St. Clair. dineattheporch.com/siena

The Porch at Siena will host an Autumn Harvest Celebration featuring a five-course meal, along with a wine flight pairing. Tickets for the event, taking place on Tue., Nov. 15 from 6-8 p.m., cost $90 and can be purchased at Eventbrite.

