Election Day deals, holiday-inspired lattes, and other Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

Election Day deals, holiday-inspired lattes, and other Pittsburgh food news

Close up of a half-empty glass of beer sits on a white metal table on the outdoor patio of Trace Brewing
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Trace Brewing
Pittsburgh Election Day Deals
Various locations
Get rewarded for doing your civic duty at various spots throughout Pittsburgh. Adda Coffee & Tea will offer "free drip for everyone who brings in proof of voting" at all its locations. Customers who show their "I Voted" sticker at Square Cafe will receive a 10% discount. Burgatory is handing out free small milkshakes to dine-in customers who show their voting stub or sticker. Check the social media accounts for your favorite local restaurant, coffee shop, or bar on Tue., Nov. 8 to see if they have deals for casting your vote.

Mindful Brewing x Pittsburgh Geological Society
Multiple locations. mindfulbrewing.com
Mindful Brewing Company announced the launch of its Pittsburgh Red Bed Amber Lager, a new collaboration with the Pittsburgh Geological Society, a nonprofit group of professional and amateur geologists. The partners will celebrate the new craft brew with a release party and dine-in fundraiser on Wed., Nov. 9 from 6-10 p.m. at Mindful's Castle Shannon location.  A portion of sales from the event will also be donated to the PGS Galey Fund, dedicated to "supporting scholarships and professional development initiatives" for student members.

The Porch at Siena
120 Siena Drive, Upper St. Clair. dineattheporch.com/siena
The Porch at Siena will host an Autumn Harvest Celebration featuring a five-course meal, along with a wine flight pairing. Tickets for the event, taking place on Tue., Nov. 15 from 6-8 p.m., cost $90 and can be purchased at Eventbrite.

Trace Brewing
4312 Main St., Bloomfield. tracebloomfield.com
Trace Brewing and South Hills Brewing Supply want to support homebrewers with a new giveaway. Presented in collaboration with Barrel & Flow Fest and Windy Bridges Brew, the contest will award two aspiring homebrewers with semi-pro homebrewing kits, beer-making ingredients, a copy of John J. Palmer’s book How to Brew, and a tutorial from Pittsburgh industry professionals. Those interested are encouraged to fill out the entry form at tracebloomfield.com/homebrew-kit-giveaway. Women, people of color, and folks in the LGBTQIA+ community are highly encouraged to apply. The application deadline is Wed., Nov 30. Winners will be announced on Dec. 5.
Photo: Courtesy of Checker's and Rally's
Fry-seasoned chicken tenders at Rally's
Rally’s
906 E. Eighth Ave., Munhall. rallys.com
Pittsburgh will welcome a new fast-food joint with the addition of a Rally's in Munhall. The Florida-based chain began construction on the location, set to serve a selection of "delicious hand-seasoned hamburgers," hot dogs, sandwiches, milkshakes, and the "Most Craveable Fries in America," according to a press release. Rally's shares a menu with Checker's, another fast-food chain.

Cobra
 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. cobrapgh.com
An Instagram post from Cobra promises to make "Wednesday a little more exciting than usual." The restaurant and event space launched #WhiskyWednesday, an event spotlighting a new, exclusive selection from Suntory Whisky each week. Sample some spirits while singing with friends in one of Cobra's private karaoke rooms, or while enjoying a dinner of Korean BBQ.

Mi Empanada
4034 Butler St., Lawrenceville. miempanada.com
Enjoy Latin American cuisine with a festive flair at Mi Empanada, where they announced the return of their Turkey Empanada made with oven-cooked turkey, stuffing, corn, and green onions. It's available for a limited time, so get it while you can.
click to enlarge A chalkboard sign sits on the sidewalk outside of Mi Empanada
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Mi Empanada
Abeille Voyante Tea Co.
211 Grant Ave., Millvale. abeillevoyanteteaco.com
Abeille Voyante has a new holiday menu full of vegan delights. The cafe now has "slightly spiced" peanut stew, salads with tabouli and Brussels sprouts, a chickpea wrap, and a B.L.A. sandwich made with tempeh bacon, apple, and caramelized onion mayo on ciabatta. Enjoy them now through December.

Latte Lane Coffee Co.
lattelanepgh.com
Find the winter coffee of your dreams at this drive-thru company. The new holiday menu features a long list of drinks with flavors like salted caramel, butter rum, peppermint, and more. Try the cinnamon sugar cookie-inspired 'Tis the Season latte or the pistachio chocolate torte-flavored Grinch's Brew. Find Latte Lane next on Sat., Nov. 12 at 2581 Freeport Road, or check out the "Find Us" page on their website. 
Have some Pittsburgh food news you'd like to share? Email awaltz@pghcitypaper.com.

