 ELECTION 2020 VIDEO TRAINING: Voting at Home and Recruiting Poll Workers | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

ELECTION 2020 VIDEO TRAINING: Voting at Home and Recruiting Poll Workers

By

The above video is the second in a four-part non-partisan webinar community training series aiming to help Pennsylvania nonprofits, community groups, and organizations ensure their hard-to-reach neighbors vote in the upcoming general election.

The first video, a training on Tools, Key Dates, & Voter Registration Day, can be seen here: ELECTION 2020 VIDEO TRAINING - SEPT. 9

Each of the remaining sessions are free and broadcasted over Zoom, every Wednesday in September from Noon-1:30 p.m., and Pennsylvania nonprofits, neighborhood groups, and faith-based organizations are all invited to participate:

Wed., Sept. 23, 2020

Best practices and lessons from the Primary

Wed., Sept. 30, 2020

Students, seniors, and Get-Out-The-Vote


Registration for each weekly session can be signed up in advance here: tinyurl.com/everybodyvote

Nonpartisan partners including Keystone Progress Education Fund, The Forbes Funds, Greater Pittsburgh Nonprofit Partnership, Pittsburgh Community Reinvestment Group, National Urban League, Pennsylvania Department of State, Nonprofit VOTE, Business For America, Pittsburgh Black Elected Officials Coalition, Pittsburgh City Paper, Pennsylvania Capital-Star, The Nonprofit Partnership, and Public News Service.

Trending

In new ad featuring a New Castle family, Biden makes pitch to Pa.’s Trump Country voters
Takeout review: The Lorelei sausage kart
Preserving Pittsburgh: How Pittsburgh's 3-year-old archive department is working to make the city's history more accessible
Rivers of Steel illuminates artistic talent and history of Pittsburgh with LightPlay
There are Indigenous People in the Present
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in News

In new ad featuring a New Castle family, Biden makes pitch to Pa.’s Trump Country voters

By John Micek

In new ad featuring a New Castle family, Biden makes pitch to Pa.’s Trump Country voters

Officer under investigation for misconduct is one of Pittsburgh’s highest paid employees

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Police Officer Paul Abel Jr.

Pa. plan to limit carbon from power plants approved; Wolf admin sets 2022 target date

By Stephen Caruso

Pa. plan to limit carbon from power plants approved; Wolf admin sets 2022 target date

United Steelworkers calls on Pittsburgh to vote with projected "batlight" campaign

By Amanda Waltz

United Steelworkers batlight on the Carnegie Science Center
More »

Readers also liked…

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

By CP Staff

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

Critics lament Joe Biden's support for a bill leading to Teamsters pension cuts, after he hosted his campaign kickoff at Pittsburgh Teamster hall

By Ryan Deto

Joe Biden at the Teamsters Temple in Lawrenceville

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 16-22, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh Police Officer Paul Abel Jr.

Officer under investigation for misconduct is one of Pittsburgh’s highest paid employees

By Ryan Deto

United Steelworkers batlight on the Carnegie Science Center

United Steelworkers calls on Pittsburgh to vote with projected "batlight" campaign

By Amanda Waltz

Preserving Pittsburgh: How Pittsburgh's 3-year-old archive department is working to make the city's history more accessible

Preserving Pittsburgh: How Pittsburgh's 3-year-old archive department is working to make the city's history more accessible

By Hannah Lynn

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation