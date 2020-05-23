 ELECTION 2020 VIDEO TRAINING: Understanding Vote-By-Mail and Inspiring High School Voter Work, including COVID-19 Challenges | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

ELECTION 2020 VIDEO TRAINING: Understanding Vote-By-Mail and Inspiring High School Voter Work, including COVID-19 Challenges

By

The above video is the second in a three-part webinar training series for Pennsylvania nonprofits, recorded live on Fri., May 22, featuring presentations from Lauren Cristella, Chief Advancement Officer for the Committee of Seventy, and Andaya Sugayan, Program Director for Inspire PA.

The series is free to the public and provided by Keystone Progress Education Fund, Greater Pittsburgh Nonprofit Partnership, The Forbes Funds, and Pittsburgh Community Reinvestment Group, and Pittsburgh City Paper.

