 ELECTION 2020 VIDEO TRAINING: Tools, Key Dates, & Voter Registration Day | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

ELECTION 2020 VIDEO TRAINING: Tools, Key Dates, & Voter Registration Day

A free non-partisan community training series aiming to ensure hard-to-reach Pennsylvania communities vote in the upcoming election

By

The above video is the first in a four-part non-partisan webinar community training series aiming to help Pennsylvania nonprofits, community groups, and organizations ensure their hard-to-reach neighbors vote in the upcoming general election.

Each of the remaining sessions are free and broadcasted over Zoom, every Wednesday in September from Noon-1:30 p.m., and Pennsylvania nonprofits, neighborhood groups, and faith-based organizations are all invited to participate:

Wed., Sept. 16, 2020

Vote at home and recruiting poll workers

Wed., Sept. 23, 2020

Best practices and lessons from the Primary

Wed., Sept. 30, 2020

Students, seniors, and Get-Out-The-Vote


Registration for each weekly session can be signed up in advance here: tinyurl.com/everybodyvote

Nonpartisan partners including Keystone Progress Education Fund, The Forbes Funds, Greater Pittsburgh Nonprofit Partnership, Pittsburgh Community Reinvestment Group, National Urban League, Pennsylvania Department of State, Nonprofit VOTE, Business For America, Pittsburgh Black Elected Officials Coalition, Pittsburgh City Paper, Pennsylvania Capital-Star, and Public News Service.

Trending

UPDATE: Parent union of Post-Gazette union endorses strike, now awaits OK from union committee and president
Pittsburgh Steelers will display Antwon Rose Jr.’s name on helmets for whole season
Pittsburgh's cat cafe bound for new Garfield location
Duquesne University professor placed on leave after using n-word multiple times in video class with student
7 waterfalls to chase in Allegheny County, and one just outside of it
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in News

Federal judge in Pittsburgh declares Wolf’s key COVID-19 restrictions unconstitutional, Wolf plans to appeal

By John Micek

Gov. Wolf at a press conference in January

UPDATE: Parent union of Post-Gazette union endorses strike, now awaits OK from union committee and president

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette offices in the North Side

Pittsburgh Steelers will display Antwon Rose Jr.’s name on helmets for whole season

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Steelers will display Antwon Rose Jr.’s name on helmets for whole season

What you need to know to work the polls on Election Day in Pennsylvania

By Cassie Miller

What you need to know to work the polls on Election Day in Pennsylvania
More »

Readers also liked…

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

Critics lament Joe Biden's support for a bill leading to Teamsters pension cuts, after he hosted his campaign kickoff at Pittsburgh Teamster hall

By Ryan Deto

Joe Biden at the Teamsters Temple in Lawrenceville

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013

Meet the teenage activist trying to build a climate-change movement in Pittsburgh

By Emily Wolfe

Leandra Mira on the steps of the City-County Building
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 9-15, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Adoptable cats at Black Cat Market

Pittsburgh's cat cafe bound for new Garfield location

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh Steelers will display Antwon Rose Jr.’s name on helmets for whole season

Pittsburgh Steelers will display Antwon Rose Jr.’s name on helmets for whole season

By Ryan Deto

Screenshot of the arrest at the Squirrel Hill farmers' market on Sun., Sept. 6

Pittsburgh Police officer arrests man and threatens him with taser at Squirrel Hill farmers' market

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation