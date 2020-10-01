ELECTION 2020 VIDEO TRAINING: Students, Seniors, and Get-Out-The-Vote

The above video is the fourth in a four-part non-partisan webinar community training series aiming to help Pennsylvania nonprofits, community groups, and organizations ensure their hard-to-reach neighbors vote in the upcoming general election.
Every session has been free and broadcasted over Zoom, every Wednesday in September from Noon-1:30 p.m., andPennsylvania nonprofits, neighborhood groups, and faith-based organizations have all been invited to participate.
Nonpartisan partners for the series included Keystone Progress Education Fund, The Forbes Funds, Greater Pittsburgh Nonprofit Partnership, Pittsburgh Community Reinvestment Group, National Urban League, Pennsylvania Department of State, Nonprofit VOTE, Business For America, Pittsburgh Black Elected Officials Coalition, Pittsburgh City Paper, Pennsylvania Capital-Star, The Nonprofit Partnership, and Public News Service.