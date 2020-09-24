ELECTION 2020 VIDEO TRAINING: Best practices and lessons from the Primary

every Wednesday in September from Noon-1:30 p.m., and

Pennsylvania nonprofits, neighborhood groups, and faith-based organizations have all been invited to participate.





The last session of the month, Students, seniors, and Get-Out-The-Vote, will be held on Wed., Sept. 30, 2020.

Registration for the last weekly session can be signed up in advance here:



Nonpartisan partners including Keystone Progress Education Fund, The Forbes Funds, Greater Pittsburgh Nonprofit Partnership, Pittsburgh Community Reinvestment Group, National Urban League, Pennsylvania Department of State, Nonprofit VOTE, Business For America, Pittsburgh Black Elected Officials Coalition, Pittsburgh City Paper, Pennsylvania Capital-Star, The Nonprofit Partnership, and Public News Service. Registration for the last weekly session can be signed up in advance here: tinyurl.com/everybodyvote Nonpartisan partners including Keystone Progress Education Fund, The Forbes Funds, Greater Pittsburgh Nonprofit Partnership, Pittsburgh Community Reinvestment Group, National Urban League, Pennsylvania Department of State, Nonprofit VOTE, Business For America, Pittsburgh Black Elected Officials Coalition,, Pennsylvania Capital-Star, The Nonprofit Partnership, and Public News Service.