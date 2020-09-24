 ELECTION 2020 VIDEO TRAINING: Best practices and lessons from the Primary | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

ELECTION 2020 VIDEO TRAINING: Best practices and lessons from the Primary

By

The above video is the third in a four-part non-partisan webinar community training series aiming to help Pennsylvania nonprofits, community groups, and organizations ensure their hard-to-reach neighbors vote in the upcoming general election.

The first video, a training on Tools, Key Dates, & Voter Registration Day, can be seen here: ELECTION 2020 VIDEO TRAINING - SEPT. 9

The second video, a training on Voting at Home and Recruiting Poll Workers, can be seen here: ELECTION 2020 VIDEO TRAINING - SEPT. 16

Every session has been free and broadcasted over Zoom, every Wednesday in September from Noon-1:30 p.m., and Pennsylvania nonprofits, neighborhood groups, and faith-based organizations have all been invited to participate.

The last session of the month,
Students, seniors, and Get-Out-The-Vote,
will be held on Wed., Sept. 30, 2020.

Registration for the last weekly session can be signed up in advance here: tinyurl.com/everybodyvote


Nonpartisan partners including Keystone Progress Education Fund, The Forbes Funds, Greater Pittsburgh Nonprofit Partnership, Pittsburgh Community Reinvestment Group, National Urban League, Pennsylvania Department of State, Nonprofit VOTE, Business For America, Pittsburgh Black Elected Officials Coalition, Pittsburgh City Paper, Pennsylvania Capital-Star, The Nonprofit Partnership, and Public News Service.

