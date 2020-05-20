 Election 2020: Pittsburgh City Paper's DIY Pandemic Voting Stickers | Election Guide | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Election 2020: Pittsburgh City Paper's DIY Pandemic Voting Stickers

By and

click to enlarge CP ILLUSTRATION: ABBIE ADAMS
CP illustration: Abbie Adams
Didn't get a voting sticker because you voted from home this year? We're here to help. Print out your favorite, tape it to your chest, and post a pic to Instagram anyway. (Just don't forget to tag us!)
click to enlarge CP ILLUSTRATION: ABBIE ADAMS
CP illustration: Abbie Adams
click to enlarge CP ILLUSTRATION: ABBIE ADAMS
CP illustration: Abbie Adams
click to enlarge CP ILLUSTRATION: ABBIE ADAMS
CP illustration: Abbie Adams
click to enlarge CP ILLUSTRATION: ABBIE ADAMS
CP illustration: Abbie Adams
click to enlarge CP ILLUSTRATION: ABBIE ADAMS
CP illustration: Abbie Adams
click to enlarge CP ILLUSTRATION: ABBIE ADAMS
CP illustration: Abbie Adams
click to enlarge CP ILLUSTRATION: ABBIE ADAMS
CP illustration: Abbie Adams

