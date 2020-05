Election 2020: Pittsburgh City Paper's DIY Pandemic Voting Stickers

click to enlarge CP illustration: Abbie Adams

click to enlarge CP illustration: Abbie Adams

click to enlarge CP illustration: Abbie Adams

click to enlarge CP illustration: Abbie Adams

click to enlarge CP illustration: Abbie Adams

click to enlarge CP illustration: Abbie Adams

click to enlarge CP illustration: Abbie Adams

click to enlarge CP illustration: Abbie Adams

Didn't get a voting sticker because you voted from home this year? We're here to help. Print out your favorite, tape it to your chest, and post a pic to Instagram anyway. (Just don't forget to tag us !)