Eight refreshing Pittsburgh drinks mixing coffee and fruit that are perfect for summer

click to enlarge Shadyside Sunrise: Pineapple juice topped with espresso from Adda Coffee & Tea House - CP PHOTO: RYAN DETO
CP Photo: Ryan Deto
Shadyside Sunrise: Pineapple juice topped with espresso from Adda Coffee & Tea House
Summer has officially arrived in Pittsburgh. That means if the sky isn’t scattered in rain clouds, the heat of the sun is aggressively beating down. In response, iced coffees have become a necessity during the summer to combat the heat, and local coffee shops are adding refreshing twists of fruit to your typical cup of joe.

Pittsburgh City Paper has compiled a list of coffee shops that are combining summer-inspired flavors — citrus, berries, and even pineapple — with their coffee. Who would’ve thought pineapple juice and iced espresso make the perfect summer duo?

Shadyside Sunrise - Adda Coffee & Tea House

Multiple locations. addacoffeehouse.com

Adda Coffee & Tea House uses two unexpected, but delicious ingredients in their Shadyside Sunrise. The summer drink uses a base of fresh pineapple juice, then double espresso poured on top. It's ideal for afternoon walks as the sun peeks through the clouds. Now available in bottles.


Mescalero - KLVN Coffee Lab

6600 Hamilton Ave Fl 1, Larimer. klvncoffee.com

It’s basically a margarita, but swap the tequila with espresso. KLVN perfects the sweet and sour combo with agave and lime in their Mescalero. With the additions of espresso and Topo Chico seltzer, KLVN has crafted a unique wake-up drink.

Espresso Tonic from De Fer Roastery & Cafe - CP PHOTO: RYAN DETO
CP Photo: Ryan Deto
Espresso Tonic from De Fer Roastery & Cafe

Espresso Tonic - De Fer Coffee & Tea

Multiple locations. defer.coffee

Caffeine and carbonation! An espresso tonic is a shot of espresso served over bubbly tonic water. De Fer adds the perfect summer ingredients of lemon juice and vanilla-rose syrup to create a refreshing and energizing mocktail.


Lemon Saber - Bantha Tea Bar

5002 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. banthateabar.com

Lemons are a summer must, and Bantha Tea Bar has just the recipe to celebrate the season. The lemon saber is a combination of either cold-brew coffee or espresso and lemonade to create a sour, sweet, and energizing seasonal drink.

Blueberry Cardamom Latte - Commonplace Coffee

Multiple locations. commonplacecoffee.com

Blueberries are a quintessential summer fruit. Commonplace Coffee incorporates blueberry-cardamom syrup into a classic espresso latte, bringing flavors of warmth and sweetness. Order over ice on hot days.

click to enlarge Orange Freshpresso: A shot of espresso over fresh-squeezed orange juice at Ka-Fair Coffee - CP PHOTO: MAGGIE WEAVER
CP photo: Maggie Weaver
Orange Freshpresso: A shot of espresso over fresh-squeezed orange juice at Ka-Fair Coffee

Orange Freshpresso - Ka-Fair Coffee & Cakery

1806 Chislett St., Morningside. Search Ka-Fair Coffee Shop on Facebook.

Ka-fair translates to coffee in Thai, and this specialty coffee shop and cakery offers the freshest, Thai inspired drinks and treats. One of the owner’s favorite drinks is the Orange Freshpresso, which contains a shot of espresso served over freshly squeezed orange juice.


Frozen Strawberry Matcha - Delanie’s Coffee

1737 E Carson St., South Side. delaniescoffee.com

Matcha just got better at Delanie’s Coffee. Throughout the summer, Delanie’s is serving a frozen strawberry matcha which is made up of ceremonial matcha, vanilla, and strawberry syrup. An ideal drink to help beat the heat.

Nitro Cold Brew with Lemon - Coop de Ville

2305 Smallman St., Strip District. coopdevillepgh.com

Lemon and lime? No, lemon and cold brew. The cafe at Coop de Ville is selling La Colombe Coffee Roasters’ Nitro Cold Brew with Lemon in cans. The lemon infused cold brew features Sicilian lemons sourced from the Mediterranean coast in their Colombian cold brew for a unique, summer twist to traditional coffee.

