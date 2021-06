Eight refreshing Pittsburgh drinks mixing coffee and fruit that are perfect for summer

click to enlarge CP Photo: Ryan Deto Shadyside Sunrise: Pineapple juice topped with espresso from Adda Coffee & Tea House

CP Photo: Ryan Deto Espresso Tonic from De Fer Roastery & Cafe

click to enlarge CP photo: Maggie Weaver Orange Freshpresso: A shot of espresso over fresh-squeezed orange juice at Ka-Fair Coffee

Summer has officially arrived in Pittsburgh. That means if the sky isn’t scattered in rain clouds, the heat of the sun is aggressively beating down. In response, iced coffees have become a necessity during the summer to combat the heat, and local coffee shops are adding refreshing twists of fruit to your typical cup of joe.has compiled a list of coffee shops that are combining summer-inspired flavors — citrus, berries, and even pineapple — with their coffee. Who would’ve thought pineapple juice and iced espresso make the perfect summer duo?Adda Coffee & Tea House uses two unexpected, but delicious ingredients in their Shadyside Sunrise. The summer drink uses a base of fresh pineapple juice, then double espresso poured on top. It's ideal for afternoon walks as the sun peeks through the clouds. Now available in bottles It’s basically a margarita, but swap the tequila with espresso. KLVN perfects the sweet and sour combo with agave and lime in their Mescalero. With the additions of espresso and Topo Chico seltzer, KLVN has crafted a unique wake-up drink.Caffeine and carbonation! An espresso tonic is a shot of espresso served over bubbly tonic water . De Fer adds the perfect summer ingredients of lemon juice and vanilla-rose syrup to create a refreshing and energizing mocktail.Lemons are a summer must, and Bantha Tea Bar has just the recipe to celebrate the season. The lemon saber is a combination of either cold-brew coffee or espresso and lemonade to create a sour, sweet, and energizing seasonal drink.Blueberries are a quintessential summer fruit. Commonplace Coffee incorporates blueberry-cardamom syrup into a classic espresso latte, bringing flavors of warmth and sweetness. Order over ice on hot days.Ka-fair translates to coffee in Thai, and this specialty coffee shop and cakery offers the freshest, Thai inspired drinks and treats. One of the owner’s favorite drinks is the Orange Freshpresso , which contains a shot of espresso served over freshly squeezed orange juice.Matcha just got better at Delanie’s Coffee. Throughout the summer, Delanie’s is serving a frozen strawberry matcha which is made up of ceremonial matcha, vanilla, and strawberry syrup. An ideal drink to help beat the heat.Lemon and lime? No, lemon and cold brew. The cafe at Coop de Ville is selling La Colombe Coffee Roasters’ Nitro Cold Brew with Lemon in cans . The lemon infused cold brew features Sicilian lemons sourced from the Mediterranean coast in their Colombian cold brew for a unique, summer twist to traditional coffee.