 Education Profile: Propel Schools’ Don Wilkins “leads with love” on and off the court | Education Issue | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Education Profile: Propel Schools’ Don Wilkins “leads with love” on and off the court

By

click to enlarge Don Wilkins - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Don Wilkins
Don Wilkins’ secret to coaching students on the basketball court is the same as what he uses to train teachers in the classroom: it’s all about “leading with love.”

Wilkins is the Residency and Induction Coach at Propel, a charter school system comprised of 13 schools throughout Pittsburgh, and a head basketball coach at one of Propel’s three local high schools.

Originally from Chicago, Wilkins received his Master of Arts in teaching degree from National Louis University and taught for years in the Chicago and Atlanta school systems before moving to Pittsburgh two years ago. He says it was Propel’s residency program that brought him to the Steel City.


Wilkins is responsible for recruiting, training, and retaining Propel’s teachers in the Residency and Induction programs, working with the educators on goals like professional development and building leadership.

“We get to give them the best practices from the gate and really, really hit home with love,” says Wilkins, who currently coaches 13 residents and anywhere from 50-100 teachers in Propel’s induction program.

Wilkins said his greatest accomplishment so far has been seeing the past year’s residents “thriving” in their classrooms but says he misses being able to walk the halls and see the students in person since COVID-19 has made classes virtual.

“I could go on and on about the things that I learned from teachers, but mainly I learned about making sure that students' experiences are one of value,” says Wilkins. “That is at the forefront of all of our decision-making.”


But he does still get to work with some students in person. In addition to working with teachers, for the second year since arriving in Pittsburgh, Wilkins is also the head coach of Propel’s Andrew Street varsity boys’ basketball team.

“I really saw a need for the boys that I coach that they hadn’t experienced love, and I just wanted to be a vessel for that, so being able to be around the kids and talk to them about forgiveness and just trying to work at a common goal and not giving up on students, not giving up on their team and [encouraging students not to] give up on themselves,” says Wilkins. “I enjoy just being able to just fellowship with the young men and love on them and let them experience love.”

Wilkins, a single father of four, also heads a ministry group and is a student himself, currently studying for his doctorate at Point Park University. “I wanted to have a broader influence and be able to do research around the work that I'm doing now in terms of residency, in terms of Black male educators.”

So how does he juggle a full-time job, coaching, being a father, heading a ministry, and going to school? “Lots of prayer,” he says with a laugh.

“It's really not about me,” he says. “It's really not. This is about serving and being a servant leader. And it’s really living and walking that out. And just not talking about it, but doing it.”

Trending

How Pittsburgh community groups are picking up the slack through hardships of remote learning
Pittsburgh musicians Brittany Trotter and Lyn Starr are first UniSound Black Teaching Residents
Pittsburgh Democratic mayoral candidate has Twitter feed filled with Trump praise
One of Lawrenceville's favorite cafes reopens, a new taproom comes to the North Hills, and more Pittsburgh food news
Lamb, Pa. Democrats push for $15 minimum wage bill as part of COVID stimulus
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Education Profile: Victoria Gennuso on the beauty of the sports community at West Virginia University

By Ryan Deto

Education Profile: Victoria Gennuso on the beauty of the sports community at West Virginia University

Education profile: For PA Cyber Maria Hosein, adapting to online teaching was nothing new

By Hannah Lynn

Maria Hosein, a third-grade teacher at PA Cyber

Education profile: Business students and faculty at Pittsburgh Technical College make a smooth transition to online

By Amanda Waltz

Education profile: Business students and faculty at Pittsburgh Technical College make a smooth transition to online

Education Profile: City Charter High School teacher Nathan Budziszewski on the power of relationships

By Colleen Hammond

Education Profile: City Charter High School teacher Nathan Budziszewski on the power of relationships
More »

Tags

Latest in Education Issue

Education Profile: Victoria Gennuso on the beauty of the sports community at West Virginia University

By Ryan Deto

Education Profile: Victoria Gennuso on the beauty of the sports community at West Virginia University

Education profile: Business students and faculty at Pittsburgh Technical College make a smooth transition to online

By Amanda Waltz

Education profile: Business students and faculty at Pittsburgh Technical College make a smooth transition to online

Education profile: For PA Cyber Maria Hosein, adapting to online teaching was nothing new

By Hannah Lynn

Maria Hosein, a third-grade teacher at PA Cyber

Education Profile: City Charter High School teacher Nathan Budziszewski on the power of relationships

By Colleen Hammond

Education Profile: City Charter High School teacher Nathan Budziszewski on the power of relationships
More »
More Education Issue »
All Specials & Guides »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 24- 2, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Nine big breakfasts that will cure your Pittsburgh winter blues

Nine big breakfasts that will cure your Pittsburgh winter blues

By Maggie Weaver

Four Pittsburgh craft shops to supply your new quarantine hobbies

Four Pittsburgh craft shops to supply your new quarantine hobbies

By Hannah Lynn

Pittsburgh City Paper's 2021 Winter Guide

Pittsburgh City Paper's 2021 Winter Guide

By CP Staff

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation