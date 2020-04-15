Edible Engagements

For the past six weeks or so, I've been collecting answers to a survey about Pittsburghers' favorite healthy-ish munchies. I used a three-pronged approach: ask for answers on Twitter, ask for answers on Reddit, and then write those answers down. I've learned a lot, most notably that far more people than I expected eat frozen grapes on the reg. Not only was this a common answer on Twitter and Reddit, but I also found it elsewhere on the web in a number of healthy-munchie listicles. While it's not something I expected, it did back up the underlying trends of the overall field: cold is better than warm or hot, sweet is better than salty or spicy. So there you go: frozen grapes.I received around 90 answers altogether, including submissions from me, my girlfriend, and a handful of friends. Since "healthy-ish" is a fittingly vague descriptor for this kind of deeply unscientific experiment, not all the answers are explicitly good for you. I think the general consensus is to define "healthy-ish munchies" as anything that isn't brazenly junky or fried. Do not judge.Here's what people had to say.Pretty much every fruit I could think of, plus some I couldn't, was mentioned here. Grapes, frozen or not, came out as the big winner, followed by apples, berries, and mangoes. One showoff submitted "figs." (While I did receive a number of votes for cucumbers and tomatoes and those are technically fruits, I have never cared for that scientific fact so I'm ignoring it and saving them under the vegetable umbrella.)A couple of weeks after I put out the tweet, I got an upsettingly tasty Caesar salad from a local pizzeria. This was nothing that could possibly squeak by as healthy, or even healthy-ish; it was more of a parmesan/crouton/dressing medley featuring lettuce than a salad. Nevertheless, it inspired me to change my submission to the survey and vowed to be more of a "salad guy" in 2021. Other popular veggies included cukes and tomatoes (because they're veggies), carrots, celery, and bell peppers.While No. 3 may seem far down the ladder in terms of actual votes, I noticed that the "hummus" bloc had the most enthusiasm for their candidate. Every vote for hummus seemed to autocomplete with a handful of exclamation points and emojis. Hummus inspires passion. Only one vote for salsa, which saddened me.A lot of diversity among this crew, almost no overlaps: peanuts, cashews, pecans, almonds, pistachios (shelled).Butters (peanut and almond) dominated this class, whether paired with a cracker or vegetable, or spooned out for a direct deposit.Maybe my followers and I are getting older and wiser when it comes to sodium intake, because there were very few salty chips or junk food listed here. This is growth.Milk (I disagree), omelets (meh), sorbet (oddly the only dessert submission), pepperoncini (like you get on a pizzeria salad?), roasted seaweed (of course), kimchi (gut health!), and lastly, green beans, which prompted someone on Reddit to respond, "Bro that's nasty" and "This is generally terrible advice." I feel that was an overreaction, but to each their own.Bon appetit.