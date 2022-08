"Ed Wood-style" film about Night of the Living Dead in development | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Archival Night of the Living Dead photos at the Living Dead Museum in Monroeville, Pa.

Ed Wood remained a relatively obscure figure in cinema until filmmaker Tim Burton made him a household name with his Oscar-winning biopic, which followed the Hollywood outsider from his early days to directing, long considered the worst movie ever made. An iconic horror film shot in the Pittsburgh area will get the same treatment in a developing new project.Greg Nicotero, the producer, director, and special make-up effects supervisor best known for his work ontelevision series, has teamed up with producer Jimmy Miller on a feature about the making of Night of the Living Dead . The project was announced in a July 21 article on the website Deadline has received its share of documentaries, including the 2012 film, which featured interviews with late writer/director George A. Romero . Unlike those films, however, the project from Nicotero and Miller will take a more narrative spin on how Romero and his team banded together to make what would go on to become one of the most influential horror movies of all time.“What I want to do is an-style movie that shows the heart and character of this guy, with the backdrop thisversion of a bunch who had no fucking idea of what they were doing, getting together to make," Nicotero told Deadline This is clearly a passion project for Nicotero, a Pittsburgh native who worked on the 1985sequel, and other Romero films. He explains how he has taken celebrity friends like actor Simon Pegg and filmmaker Quentin Tarantino on tours ofsites, including the Evans City cemetery seen in the film's opening. He also details what made theproduction process worthy of its own film, the "antics on the set and Romero’s eccentric tics," as well as the choice to cast a Black actor in the heroic lead role (something nearly unheard of in the late 1960s, when the film was shot).reports that Nicotero and Miller are producing and are working on the project with Romero’s widow, Suzanne DesRocher-Romero.If the project does get off the ground, local horror fans will surely offer up their dream casting choices for Romero and other cast and crew members like Tom Savini, the charismatic make-up effects artist who got his start working on