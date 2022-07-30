 Ed Gainey to discuss reform policies at Pittsburgh Cannabis Festival | Pittsburgh City Paper

Ed Gainey to discuss reform policies at Pittsburgh Cannabis Festival

By

The second annual Pittsburgh Cannabis Festival is making its comeback to the city, with Mayor Ed Gainey reportedly set to make an appearance discussing cannabis reform.

The free festival, scheduled for Aug. 14 at Allegheny Commons Park, is being hosted by Terrapin Care Stations, a cultivator, processor, and provider of medical cannabis in Pennsylvania, according to a press release.

“Pittsburgh Cannabis Festival shares our passion for bringing education, inclusivity and advocacy to Pittsburgh's growing cannabis community. We’re excited to partner with the Pittsburgh Cannabis Festival during its second annual event and join its celebration of cannabis, health and wellness,” says Peter Marcus, vice president of communications at Terrapin.

Planned activities are centered around health, wellness, education, advocacy, and culture. Overall, the event is meant to foster a welcoming atmosphere for the entire cannabis community of Pittsburgh, according to the release.

The event will feature on-site medical card certifications, glass and CBD shops, cannabis education, local artists, food trucks, a yoga class, and more.

According to Robyn Rhindress, the PCF event coordinator, event staffers will be giving out free cones for the first 50 people attending the festival. 

The festival's media sponsor is Smoking Out the Closet, a podcast made up of LGBTQ cannabis users who will also be hosting a live podcast the day of the event. Compassionate Care Clinics and Liberty are sponsoring portions of the musical and educational programming.

Pittsburgh Cannabis Festival. 12-5 p.m. Sun., Aug. 14. Northeast Fountain in the Allegheny Commons Park, North Side. Free. pittsburghcannabisfest.com

