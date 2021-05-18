Ed Gainey defeats incumbent on way to becoming Pittsburgh's first-ever Black mayor

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham Ed Gainey celebrates his win during his Election Night watch party on Pittsburgh's North Side on Tue., May 18, 2021.

NEW: Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has conceded to Ed Gainey.



PA state rep Ed Gainey will almost certainly become the first Black mayor in Pittsburgh history. Truly historic in a city with only 25% Black residents. https://t.co/4DDtpQTeE7 — Ryan Deto (@RyanDeto) May 19, 2021

Pennsylvania state Rep. Ed Gainey (D-Lincoln-Lemington) has likely won the Pittsburgh Democratic primary, all but ensuring he will be the next mayor of the overwhelmingly Democratic city. Gainey will become the first Black mayor in Pittsburgh history.Incumbent Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto (D-Point Breeze) announced on Twitter that he called Gainey to concede late in the evening on May 18. With more than 90% of the in-person ballots counted, and virtually all mail-in ballots in, Gainey has secured more than 46% of the vote in a four-way race. Peduto currently has about 39%, former Pittsburgh Police officer Tony Moreno has 13%, and Michael Thompson, a math tutor and ride hail driver, has about 1%. As the in-person votes have trickled in, Gainey has continued to grow his lead.Gainey is currently celebrating his win with friends and supporters at an Election Night watch party on Pittsburgh's North Side.Gainey has served as state representative for the 24th Pennsylvania House District since 2013 and has become a well-known progressive ally on issues like criminal justice reform, marijuana policy, labor, public transit, and the Black Lives Matter movement.He grew up in East Liberty and graduated from Peabody High School, which is now called Obama Academy. Gainey holds a bachelor's degree in business management from Morgan State University, a historical Black university located in Baltimore. He and his wife Michelle (Coburn) Gainey live in Lincoln Lemington and have three children.Gainey’s campaign was focused on highlighting racial and economic inequities that have plagued Pittsburgh and advancing solutions to combat them. His biggest campaign promise was to re-initiate a lawsuit against the charity statues of large nonprofits like UPMC who don’t pay property taxes thanks to state law. He also wants to see a larger focus on affordable housing measures, including making the Pittsburgh land bank functional, and wants to institute a city-wide inclusionary zoning policy, and has criticized Peduto for not tackling these issues seriously enough.