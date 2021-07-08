 Eat’n Park and Turner's create the ultimate Pittsburgh drink: Smiley Cookie Milk | Drink | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Eat’n Park and Turner's create the ultimate Pittsburgh drink: Smiley Cookie Milk

By

click to enlarge Turner Dairy's new Smiley Cookie Milk - PHOTO: COURTESY TURNER DAIRY
Photo: courtesy Turner Dairy
Turner Dairy's new Smiley Cookie Milk
Two well-known Pittsburgh companies, Eat’n Park and Turner Dairy, have teamed up for a sweet surprise with the launch of a new limited-time beverage: Smiley Cookie Milk.

“We’re proud to expand our 30-year partnership with Turner Dairy Farms,” says Eat’n Park spokesperson Amanda Giacobbi in a press release. “Now, our iconic, Pittsburgh-based brands again have come together to create smiles for Pittsburghers of all ages.”

Giacobbi describes the taste of the new flavored milk as “dipping a Smiley Cookie in milk without the crumble-risk.” Every sip includes hints of vanilla and sugary sweetness, resembling the flavor of one of Eat’n Park’s best-known products: Smiley Cookies.


The Smiley Cookie Milk is now available to purchase at any Eat’n Park location and select Giant Eagle and GetGo locations around the Pittsburgh region. Beginning July 16, the flavored milk will also be available at any location Turner’s Dairy products are sold. The milk is sold by the pint or half gallon, depending on location.

This isn’t the first time Turner Dairy has released nontraditional, yet surprisingly, tasty milk flavors. For example, last May they released a limited edition, birthday cake flavored Blue Bantha Milk named after a fictional woolly animal from Star Wars.

Just like the Blue Bantha Milk, the Smiley Cookie milk is limited edition and only available throughout the summer.

Trending

Controller Lamb wants potential Wilkinsburg-Pittsburgh merger to spur more talks about municipal consolidation
Interactive theater group Vigilance returns with radio show exploring conspiracy theories and pandemic relationships
Picklesburgh returning to Downtown Pittsburgh in August
What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?
Black-led Community Spotlight: Walter Lewis, CEO of Homewood Children’s Village
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Controller Lamb wants potential Wilkinsburg-Pittsburgh merger to spur more talks about municipal consolidation

By Ryan Deto

Wilkinsburg busway station

Pittsburgh taps Casey Droege to lead program bringing public art to city parks

By Amanda Waltz

Casey Droege

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

Picklesburgh returning to Downtown Pittsburgh in August

By Dani Janae

Picklesburgh returning to Downtown Pittsburgh in August
More »

Tags

Latest in Drink

Beer of the Week: Kellerbier

By Owen Gabbey

Beer of the Week: Kellerbier

Beer of the Week: Lou (2021): Ales for ALS

By Owen Gabbey

Beer of the Week: Lou (2021): Ales for ALS

Beer of the Week: Every Time Only Once: Blackberry + Boysenberry

By Owen Gabbey

Beer of the Week: Every Time Only Once: Blackberry + Boysenberry

Eight refreshing Pittsburgh drinks mixing coffee and fruit that are perfect for summer

By Lauryn Nania

Eight refreshing Pittsburgh drinks mixing coffee and fruit that are perfect for summer
More »

Readers also liked…

Dry January happy hour pop-up bar features alternative spirits and non-alcoholic craft beers

By Maggie Weaver

Dry January happy hour pop-up bar features alternative spirits and non-alcoholic craft beers
More Drink »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 7-13, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Seven Pittsburgh places to get vegan ice cream that isn't sorbet

Seven Pittsburgh places to get vegan ice cream that isn't sorbet

By Dani Janae

A Puerto Rican food truck, a whiskey festival, and more Pittsburgh food news

A Puerto Rican food truck, a whiskey festival, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Three Mexican restaurants in Pittsburgh that serve popular birria tacos

Three Mexican restaurants in Pittsburgh that serve popular birria tacos

By Lauryn Nania

Beer of the Week: Lou (2021): Ales for ALS

Beer of the Week: Lou (2021): Ales for ALS

By Owen Gabbey

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation