 East End Brewing changes the name of its "Monkey Boy" beer after complaint | Drink | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

East End Brewing changes the name of its "Monkey Boy" beer after complaint

By

click to enlarge EAST END BREWING COMPANY'S OLD LOGO, AND ITS REPLACEMENT
East End Brewing Company's old logo, and its replacement
East End Brewing Company announced over the weekend that it would be changing the name of its popular "Monkey Boy" Hefeweizen beer after a customer called the name offensive. The beer will now be called Hefe Weizen.

In a blog post, East End owner Scott Smith said the name was originally chosen 13 years ago for the banana flavor found in the beer, which was also a reference from the 1984 sci-fi movie The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension. Smith, who is white, says he was surprised when a customer asked him to change the name, but understood where they were coming from.

"If someone walking into our place for the first time (whether they “get the references” or not), feels like we’re being shitty toward an entire group of people, then we’ve failed. Miserably," writes Scott.


There is a long history of using monkeys as racist imagery or verbal attacks on Black people. The brewery's decision comes during a spike in organizations and brands changing names with a racist history.

Smith says East End decided to change the name soon after the complaint, but wanted to wait until the new name and packaging were ready to announce it. 

Tags

Latest in Drink

The nation’s first Black brew festival goes digital for 2020

By Maggie Weaver

The nation’s first Black brew festival goes digital for 2020

To be frank, there's nothing kosher about Sheetz's Hop Dog beer

By Josh Oswald

To be frank, there's nothing kosher about Sheetz's Hop Dog beer

Pittsburgh bartender Manami York wins national cocktail competition with 'Shades of Tjader'

By Maggie Weaver

Pittsburgh bartender Manami York wins national cocktail competition with 'Shades of Tjader'
More »

Readers also liked…

Great bars for drinks, dancing, and karaoke during Pride Month or any month

By Maggie Weaver

Great bars for drinks, dancing and karaoke during Pride Month or any month

After six long years in the making, 4Four6 Distillery to open in Sharpsburg by 2020

By Maggie Weaver

After six long years in the making, 4Four6 Distillery to open in Sharpsburg by 2020

Dry January happy hour pop-up bar features alternative spirits and non-alcoholic craft beers

By Maggie Weaver

Dry January happy hour pop-up bar features alternative spirits and non-alcoholic craft beers
More Drink »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 8-14, 2020

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Five unique ice cream flavors to try in the Greater Pittsburgh region

Five unique ice cream flavors to try in the Greater Pittsburgh region

By Ryan Deto

NOLA on the Square will close permanently

New Jamaican restaurant opens in Sharpsburg, NOLA closes permanently, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Hannah Lynn

CONTEST: Get out your grills — it's time for the Battle of the Burghers!

CONTEST: Get out your grills — it's time for the Battle of the Burghers!

By Jasmine Hughes

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation