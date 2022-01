Ease into Dry January with mocktails from Pittsburgh bars and restaurants

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Eileen French Jordan LemonBerry Tea Cooler (left) Citrus Spritz (right) from Square Cafe

Dry January is a 30-day challenge to abstain from drinking alcohol for the entire month. But it can be hard, especially if you’re a social person, to stay sober in situations where the people around you are drinking. Thankfully, many establishments in Pittsburgh make an effort to add non-alcoholic options to their menus. Here are some local bars and restaurants that have drinks and mocktails for you to indulge in while participating in Dry January.Goodlander is Pittsburgh’s first cocktail brewery , and possibly the first of its kind in the entire country, and while it doesn’t quite function like a bar, you can get a growler of pre-made cocktails for your gathering or just for yourself. If you’re abstaining this month, they have two non-alcoholic beverages: gingerade (ginger, lemon, sugar, seltzer) and oolong seltzer (oolong tea, seltzer).Many local bars and restaurants carry the popular Red Ribbon pop, and Trace has their ginger beer along with San Pellegrino Limonata. But for locally made goods, they have the Agave Lemonade made from Pure Grub. Similar to Goodlander’s gingerade, this drink contains lemon, ginger, agave, and probiotics.The Commoner is pretty well known for their wide selection of cocktails, wines, and beers, but they also have a non-alcoholic beer on tap. Brooklyn Brewery’s Special Effects Hoppy Amber is an NA beer with notes of peeled grapefruit and zesty hop aromas. The Commoner is also adding two new mocktails to the menu: I Can't Drink Coffee Late at Night (espresso, almond milk, mint simple syrup) and the What's the Deal With Valentine's Day (lemon juice, hibiscus simple syrup, sprite, cranberry fruit roll-up garnish).As a breakfast and brunch spot, Square Cafe satisfies, and while your friends are having prosecco mules, you can treat yourself to one of their two mocktails. The LemonBerry Tea Cooler is tthe Citrus Spritz is fresh-squeezedSpiritless mocktails are becoming more popular, and so are non-alcoholic spirits. Seedlip is a brand that makes herb-based spirits that won’t give you a buzz but will pack in lots of flavors that will make you feel like you aren’t missing anything. Scratch and Co has a mocktail that uses Seedlip Garden 108 (spearmint, thyme, rosemary) with cucumber and lime.Bar Botanico has a lot of drinks for you to choose from. Featuring housemade ginger beer, citrus soda, and lemonade, along with favorites like Topo Chico, diet coke, and Mexican coke. They also have three mocktails: Lavender Honey Lemonade, Hibiscus Grapefruit Spritz, and Cucumber Mint Spritz.