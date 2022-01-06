Ease into Dry January with mocktails from Pittsburgh bars and restaurants

Goodlander Cocktail Brewery6614 Hamilton Ave., Larimer. goodlandercocktails.com
Goodlander is Pittsburgh’s first cocktail brewery, and possibly the first of its kind in the entire country, and while it doesn’t quite function like a bar, you can get a growler of pre-made cocktails for your gathering or just for yourself. If you’re abstaining this month, they have two non-alcoholic beverages: gingerade (ginger, lemon, sugar, seltzer) and oolong seltzer (oolong tea, seltzer).
Trace Brewing4312 Main St., Bloomfield. tracebloomfield.com
Many local bars and restaurants carry the popular Red Ribbon pop, and Trace has their ginger beer along with San Pellegrino Limonata. But for locally made goods, they have the Agave Lemonade made from Pure Grub. Similar to Goodlander’s gingerade, this drink contains lemon, ginger, agave, and probiotics.
The Commoner620 William Penn Place, Downtown. thecommonerpgh.com
The Commoner is pretty well known for their wide selection of cocktails, wines, and beers, but they also have a non-alcoholic beer on tap. Brooklyn Brewery’s Special Effects Hoppy Amber is an NA beer with notes of peeled grapefruit and zesty hop aromas. The Commoner is also adding two new mocktails to the menu: I Can't Drink Coffee Late at Night (espresso, almond milk, mint simple syrup) and the What's the Deal With Valentine's Day (lemon juice, hibiscus simple syrup, sprite, cranberry fruit roll-up garnish).
Square Cafe134 S. Highland Ave., East Liberty. square-cafe.com
As a breakfast and brunch spot, Square Cafe satisfies, and while your friends are having prosecco mules, you can treat yourself to one of their two mocktails. The LemonBerry Tea Cooler is tart and tangy house-made lemon blueberry iced tea with a touch of sweetness, and the Citrus Spritz is fresh-squeezed grapefruit, lemon, and lime juice with a dash of simple syrup and sparkling water
Scratch and Co1720 Lowrie St., Troy Hill. scratchandcopgh.com
Spiritless mocktails are becoming more popular, and so are non-alcoholic spirits. Seedlip is a brand that makes herb-based spirits that won’t give you a buzz but will pack in lots of flavors that will make you feel like you aren’t missing anything. Scratch and Co has a mocktail that uses Seedlip Garden 108 (spearmint, thyme, rosemary) with cucumber and lime.
Bar Botanico4325 Butler St., Lawrenceville. barbotanico.com
Bar Botanico has a lot of drinks for you to choose from. Featuring housemade ginger beer, citrus soda, and lemonade, along with favorites like Topo Chico, diet coke, and Mexican coke. They also have three mocktails: Lavender Honey Lemonade, Hibiscus Grapefruit Spritz, and Cucumber Mint Spritz.