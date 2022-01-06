 Ease into Dry January with mocktails from Pittsburgh bars and restaurants | Drink | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Ease into Dry January with mocktails from Pittsburgh bars and restaurants

By

click to enlarge LemonBerry Tea Cooler (left) Citrus Spritz (right) from Square Cafe - PHOTO: COURTESY OF EILEEN FRENCH JORDAN
Photo: Courtesy of Eileen French Jordan
LemonBerry Tea Cooler (left) Citrus Spritz (right) from Square Cafe
Dry January is a 30-day challenge to abstain from drinking alcohol for the entire month. But it can be hard, especially if you’re a social person, to stay sober in situations where the people around you are drinking. Thankfully, many establishments in Pittsburgh make an effort to add non-alcoholic options to their menus. Here are some local bars and restaurants that have drinks and mocktails for you to indulge in while participating in Dry January.

Goodlander Cocktail Brewery

6614 Hamilton Ave., Larimer. goodlandercocktails.com
Goodlander is Pittsburgh’s first cocktail brewery, and possibly the first of its kind in the entire country, and while it doesn’t quite function like a bar, you can get a growler of pre-made cocktails for your gathering or just for yourself. If you’re abstaining this month, they have two non-alcoholic beverages: gingerade (ginger, lemon, sugar, seltzer) and oolong seltzer (oolong tea, seltzer).

Trace Brewing

4312 Main St., Bloomfield. tracebloomfield.com
Many local bars and restaurants carry the popular Red Ribbon pop, and Trace has their ginger beer along with San Pellegrino Limonata. But for locally made goods, they have the Agave Lemonade made from Pure Grub. Similar to Goodlander’s gingerade, this drink contains lemon, ginger, agave, and probiotics.


The Commoner

620 William Penn Place, Downtown. thecommonerpgh.com
The Commoner is pretty well known for their wide selection of cocktails, wines, and beers, but they also have a non-alcoholic beer on tap. Brooklyn Brewery’s Special Effects Hoppy Amber is an NA beer with notes of peeled grapefruit and zesty hop aromas. The Commoner is also adding two new mocktails to the menu: I Can't Drink Coffee Late at Night (espresso, almond milk, mint simple syrup) and the What's the Deal With Valentine's Day (lemon juice, hibiscus simple syrup, sprite, cranberry fruit roll-up garnish).

Square Cafe

134 S. Highland Ave., East Liberty. square-cafe.com
As a breakfast and brunch spot, Square Cafe satisfies, and while your friends are having prosecco mules, you can treat yourself to one of their two mocktails. The LemonBerry Tea Cooler is tart and tangy house-made lemon blueberry iced tea with a touch of sweetness, and the Citrus Spritz is fresh-squeezed grapefruit, lemon, and lime juice with a dash of simple syrup and sparkling water

Scratch and Co

1720 Lowrie St., Troy Hill. scratchandcopgh.com
Spiritless mocktails are becoming more popular, and so are non-alcoholic spirits. Seedlip is a brand that makes herb-based spirits that won’t give you a buzz but will pack in lots of flavors that will make you feel like you aren’t missing anything. Scratch and Co has a mocktail that uses Seedlip Garden 108 (spearmint, thyme, rosemary) with cucumber and lime.
click to enlarge Summer Wishes mocktail from Scratch and Co - PHOTO: COURESTY OF EILEEN FRENCH JORDAN
Photo: Couresty of Eileen French Jordan
Summer Wishes mocktail from Scratch and Co

Bar Botanico

4325 Butler St., Lawrenceville. barbotanico.com
Bar Botanico has a lot of drinks for you to choose from. Featuring housemade ginger beer, citrus soda, and lemonade, along with favorites like Topo Chico, diet coke, and Mexican coke. They also have three mocktails: Lavender Honey Lemonade, Hibiscus Grapefruit Spritz, and Cucumber Mint Spritz.

Trending

Speaking of...

Pizza pop-up, blind bourbon tasting, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Pizza pop-up, blind bourbon tasting, and more Pittsburgh food news (2)

Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2021: Food and Drink

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2021: Food and Drink

Now Hiring: Director at a North Side cultural institution, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Director at a North Side cultural institution, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Four holiday drink recipes to warm up your spirits

By Lisa Cunningham

Four holiday drink recipes to warm up your spirits
More »

Tags

Latest in Drink

Pennsylvania's most popular spirits as told by state store sales

By Cassie Miller

Pennsylvania's most popular spirits as told by state store sales

Seven amazing coffee beers brewed right here in Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

Seven amazing coffee beers brewed right here in Pittsburgh

5 places serving cocktails with the ingredient of the season: rosemary

By Isabella Diaz

5 places serving cocktails with the ingredient of the season: rosemary

Coven Brewing on its plans to succeed Roundabout Brewery in Lawrenceville

By Owen Gabbey

Coven Brewing on its plans to succeed Roundabout Brewery in Lawrenceville
More »
More Drink »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • January 5-11, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Squirrel Hill loses two longtime popular diners in one week's span

Squirrel Hill loses two longtime popular diners in one week's span

By Amanda Waltz

A "shot" and a beer, donut deliveries, and more Pittsburgh food news

A "shot" and a beer, donut deliveries, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

5 Pittsburgh restaurants changing the toast game (3)

5 Pittsburgh restaurants changing the toast game

By Isabella Diaz

Pennsylvania's most popular spirits as told by state store sales

Pennsylvania's most popular spirits as told by state store sales

By Cassie Miller

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation