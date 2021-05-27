 E-bikes coming to Healthy Ride bike share thanks to grant from Heinz Endowments | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

E-bikes coming to Healthy Ride bike share thanks to grant from Heinz Endowments

By

click to enlarge Example of an electric-assist bike
Example of an electric-assist bike
Pittsburgh’s bike share, aka Healthy Ride, has seen a lot of success over the years, with record-breaking ridership last year and an expanding network. But one thing that has always been an impediment for riders are Pittsburgh’s hills. Healthy Ride bikes are heavy, and data shows that stations at the top of hills empty out much quicker than the bottom of hills.

But local charity the Heinz Endowments wants to help get bike share riders up those hills. Announced on May 25, Heinz Endowments awarded $750,000 to Healthy Ride Bike Share “to assist its transition to electric-assist bicycles.”

Electric-assist bicycles, or e-bikes, have been growing in popularity. They function like normal bicycles, except that a small electric motor provides peddlers an extra boost that can help some riders reach speeds of 20 mph on flat-ground, or make it a breeze to climb a hill.


Healthy Ride has been wanting to introduce e-bikes to its fleet since at least 2019. And Healthy Ride director David White told WESA that the goal is to replace about 325 regular bikes with e-bikes. The current fleet is made up of about 625 bikes across more than 100 stations.

“That just feels sort of like you have a superpower when you’re going up hills,” White told WESA about the potential of e-bikes.

The Endowments’ support is joined by funding from the Richard King Mellon Foundation, the Hillman Foundation and the economic development nonprofit Bridgeway Capital, which will match a $1.6 million state grant, according to a press release. The plan also includes installing a series of new solar-powered charging stations.

"Pittsburgh's bike share system has been a valued lifeline during the COVID-19 pandemic, seeing large increases in ridership as a safe and healthy alternative form of transportation,” said Endowments Sustainability Senior Program Officer Matt Barron. “The program is now continuing the momentum built over the past several years with a full transition to electric-assist bicycles, increasing accessibility to people of all age ranges and abilities. We know that physical mobility is a leading indicator of economic mobility, and we are proud to support the growth and improvement of Pittsburgh's bike share system."


The grant to Healthy Ride is part of $10 million in grants bestowed by Heinz Endowments as part of its “ongoing efforts to improve the quality of life for all residents in the Pittsburgh region.” Grants were also give to upgrade the historic New Granada Theater in the Hill District, continue support of the Hazelwood Green development, and COVID-relief support to several local organizations.

Trending

A secret burrito club, a traveling beer market, a backyard barbecue, and more Pittsburgh food news
Yang Zhen Lee’s trauma-informed tattooing prioritizes boundaries and trust
Transit-Oriented Development and a potential new path for growth in Pittsburgh
Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh:‌ ‌May‌ 27-June 2 ‌
Black-led Community Spotlight: Alicia Tavani of No Limits Martial Arts
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Heinz Endowments commits $12.1 million in grant funding to make Pittsburgh more equitable for Black residents

By Amanda Waltz

George Floyd protesters in East Liberty, June 1, 2020

Healthy Ride bike share is offering free rides in Pittsburgh all during Election Day

By Ryan Deto

Healthy Ride bike-share station on Penn Avenue, Downtown

POISE Foundation to provide up to $25,000 in grants to small Black-led organizations in Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

POISE Foundation to provide up to $25,000 in grants to small Black-led organizations in Pittsburgh

Advancing Black Arts in Pittsburgh grants support projects by Black creatives while addressing city's racial inequities

By Amanda Waltz

Advancing Black Arts in Pittsburgh recipient Wali Jamal (right)
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Transit-Oriented Development and a potential new path for growth in Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

Transit-Oriented Development and a potential new path for growth in Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers honor George Floyd with vigil on the anniversary of his death

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburghers honor George Floyd with vigil on the anniversary of his death

Watch out for cedar apple rust, the creepy orange fungus that could damage Pittsburgh trees

By Amanda Waltz

Watch out for cedar apple rust, the creepy orange fungus that could damage Pittsburgh trees

After increasing wage to $15 an hour, Klavon’s says all positions are filled, morale is up, and prices haven’t been raised

By Colleen Hammond

After increasing wage to $15 an hour, Klavon’s says all positions are filled, morale is up, and prices haven’t been raised
More »

Readers also liked…

Port Authority and Crossing Limits unveil I Too, Am Pittsburgh mobile exhibition

By Amanda Waltz

I Too, Am Pittsburgh on display at the Heinz 57 Center.

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

By Hannah Lynn

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

By Ryan Deto

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 26- 1, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

After increasing wage to $15 an hour, Klavon’s says all positions are filled, morale is up, and prices haven’t been raised

After increasing wage to $15 an hour, Klavon’s says all positions are filled, morale is up, and prices haven’t been raised

By Colleen Hammond

Transit-Oriented Development and a potential new path for growth in Pittsburgh

Transit-Oriented Development and a potential new path for growth in Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

Watch out for cedar apple rust, the creepy orange fungus that could damage Pittsburgh trees

Watch out for cedar apple rust, the creepy orange fungus that could damage Pittsburgh trees

By Amanda Waltz

Black-led Community Spotlight: Alicia Tavani of No Limits Martial Arts

Black-led Community Spotlight: Alicia Tavani of No Limits Martial Arts

By Dani Janae

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation