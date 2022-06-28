 Duo’s Taqueria rewards your Spanish practice with discounted tacos | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Duo's Taqueria rewards your Spanish practice with discounted tacos

click to enlarge Duo’s Taqueria in East Liberty - CP PHOTO: LADIMIR GARCIA
CP Photo: Ladimir Garcia
Duo’s Taqueria in East Liberty

The debate of who serves the best tacos in Pittsburgh is a recurring one, and Duolingo has decided to become the latest challenger with their new taqueria.

Duo’s Taqueria opened on June 23 in East Liberty, providing a wide selection of Mexico City-style tacos and other snacks.

If you thought the popular language-learning app couldn’t cook, you’re wrong and they will surprise you with their tasty tacos. I decided to order two tacos de lengua and a horchata de coco, and both were served quickly and fresh.

Considering I’m originally from West Virginia and you can’t find a lot of taco joints that serve beef tongue tacos in my home state, I was pretty happy Duo’s had the option. I grew up with my mother cooking classic beef tongue tacos and I can say Duo’s tacos reminded me of my younger days. Although not as perfect as my mother's, the tacos, which came with cilantro, onions, and salsa, were still great.

The horchata de coco was also a sweet and great refreshing drink and was perfect for a hot summer day.

Duo’s provides a long list of other meat fillings, as well as vegetarian options. Duo’s has frijoles charros, guacamole and totopos, spicy pork rinds, and flan for those who like sweet desserts.

The Duo's beverages list was filled with Latino classics but one that stood out was the avocado and lemon drink. Although I did not try it, it for sure is something I’ve never had and will try during my next visit.

click to enlarge Tacos de lengua from Duo’s Taqueria - CP PHOTO: LADIMIR GARCIA
CP Photo: Ladimir Garcia
Tacos de lengua from Duo’s Taqueria

Duo’s Taqueria has the opportunity for a 10% discount but only if you answer their Spanish Duolingo questions correctly. When you order your food, if interested in the discount, the cashier will show a Spanish Duolingo question to your left on a screen, and if you answer it correctly, you get the discount.

When I went, they asked me to pick the correct translation for some words in English to Spanish. If you’re interested, it’s a quick and easy way to get a discount on some tacos.

By Amanda Waltz

After Roe v. Wade, Pittsburgh-based companies ensure abortion access for employees

By Amanda Waltz

Union Project gets fired up with Mother of All Pottery Sales

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Assistant Brewer, Sales Manager, and more Pittsburgh job openings

By Dani Janae

Artists debut "The Legacy of Butterflies" mural as part of Duolingo program
A picnic for pigs, a new tropical cocktail menu, and more Pittsburgh food news

Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location
An upcoming restaurant, a new life for Black Forge, and more Pittsburgh food news

