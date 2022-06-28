Duo’s Taqueria rewards your Spanish practice with discounted tacos

click to enlarge CP Photo: Ladimir Garcia Duo’s Taqueria in East Liberty

The debate of who serves the best tacos in Pittsburgh is a recurring one, and Duolingo has decided to become the latest challenger with their new taqueria.

Duo’s Taqueria opened on June 23 in East Liberty, providing a wide selection of Mexico City-style tacos and other snacks.

If you thought the popular language-learning app couldn’t cook, you’re wrong and they will surprise you with their tasty tacos. I decided to order two tacos de lengua and a horchata de coco, and both were served quickly and fresh.

Considering I’m originally from West Virginia and you can’t find a lot of taco joints that serve beef tongue tacos in my home state, I was pretty happy Duo’s had the option. I grew up with my mother cooking classic beef tongue tacos and I can say Duo’s tacos reminded me of my younger days. Although not as perfect as my mother's, the tacos, which came with cilantro, onions, and salsa, were still great.

The horchata de coco was also a sweet and great refreshing drink and was perfect for a hot summer day.

Duo’s provides a long list of other meat fillings, as well as vegetarian options. Duo’s has frijoles charros, guacamole and totopos, spicy pork rinds, and flan for those who like sweet desserts.

The Duo's beverages list was filled with Latino classics but one that stood out was the avocado and lemon drink. Although I did not try it, it for sure is something I’ve never had and will try during my next visit.



CP Photo: Ladimir Garcia Tacos de lengua from Duo's Taqueria

Duo’s Taqueria has the opportunity for a 10% discount but only if you answer their Spanish Duolingo questions correctly. When you order your food, if interested in the discount, the cashier will show a Spanish Duolingo question to your left on a screen, and if you answer it correctly, you get the discount.

When I went, they asked me to pick the correct translation for some words in English to Spanish. If you’re interested, it’s a quick and easy way to get a discount on some tacos.

