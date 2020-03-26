 Duolingo launches new app to help kids learn to read and write while home from school | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Duolingo launches new app to help kids learn to read and write while home from school

By

click to enlarge CP PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: ABBIE ADAMS
CP photo illustration: Abbie Adams
On Thu., March 26, Pittsburgh-based language learning company Duolingo launched a new app to help teach kids to read English. Duolingo ABC was in the works for a while, but with the pandemic keeping many kids home from school, the company launched it early.

The free iOS app is designed for children ages 3-6, and features "bite-sized lessons teaching fundamental reading and writing skills."

Duolingo ABC features lessons in spelling, writing, phonics, reading comprehension, and other subjects kids would be learning at school. The lessons can be broken into series, involving learning how to pronounce, write, read, rhyme, and identify the capital and lowercase versions of a letter. A repeated lesson asks kids to identify which pictures in a series begin with the letter 'm.' Another lesson asks kids to identify all the letters in a story that start with 'm,' featuring both upper and lowercase.


While Duolingo's language learning app for adults focuses on teaching a new language to a non-native speaker, Duolingo ABC is currently only available in English. It follows Duolingo's signature "gamificaiton," allowing users to unlock new levels as they go and immediately revealing the right answer.

Duolingo ABC is free to download for iPhone and iPad. 

Tags

Latest in News

Pennsylvania leads the nation in a record week of new unemployment claims

By Ryan Deto

Pennsylvania leads the nation in a record week of new unemployment claims

Humane Animal Rescue is asking for donations to help feed pets in families impacted by coronavirus

By Hannah Lynn

Humane Animal Rescue is asking for donations to help feed pets in families impacted by coronavirus

Sen. Pat Toomey supports coronavirus stimulus bill, but worries it 'creates incentives not to work'

By Ryan Deto

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Lehigh) makes a statement on Mon., March 23.

With frozen pizza for catering and neighbors as their guests, a Pittsburgh couple weds on the porch during COVID-19

By Amanda Waltz

Allison Ruppert (right) and Rob Conroy (left) during their porch wedding on Monday night.
More »

Readers also liked…

Everything in the world displeases me: The College Nihilism Issue

By Hannah Lynn

Everything in the world displeases me: The College Nihilism Issue

Pittsburgh rents are rising for the poor, dropping for the rich

By Ryan Deto

Arsenal 201 high-end apartment complex in Lawrenceville

Fall Road Trips Just Hours from Pittsburgh

By Lisa Cunningham

On board the Potomac Eagle

Chapo Trap House discuss hate mail, their new book, and the pros and cons of life in Pittsburgh

By Eli Enis

Chapo Trap House discuss hate mail, their new book, and the pros and cons of life in Pittsburgh
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 25-31, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending News

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Lehigh) makes a statement on Mon., March 23.

Sen. Pat Toomey supports coronavirus stimulus bill, but worries it 'creates incentives not to work'

By Ryan Deto

Allison Ruppert (right) and Rob Conroy (left) during their porch wedding on Monday night.

With frozen pizza for catering and neighbors as their guests, a Pittsburgh couple weds on the porch during COVID-19

By Amanda Waltz

Julius Boatwright, founder of Steel Smiling

Steel Smiling launches free virtual mental health program during COVID-19 outbreak

By Jordan Snowden

Humane Animal Rescue is asking for donations to help feed pets in families impacted by coronavirus

Humane Animal Rescue is asking for donations to help feed pets in families impacted by coronavirus

By Hannah Lynn

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation