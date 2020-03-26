Duolingo launches new app to help kids learn to read and write while home from school

The free iOS app is designed for children ages 3-6, and features "bite-sized lessons teaching fundamental reading and writing skills."
Duolingo ABC features lessons in spelling, writing, phonics, reading comprehension, and other subjects kids would be learning at school. The lessons can be broken into series, involving learning how to pronounce, write, read, rhyme, and identify the capital and lowercase versions of a letter. A repeated lesson asks kids to identify which pictures in a series begin with the letter 'm.' Another lesson asks kids to identify all the letters in a story that start with 'm,' featuring both upper and lowercase.
While Duolingo's language learning app for adults focuses on teaching a new language to a non-native speaker, Duolingo ABC is currently only available in English. It follows Duolingo's signature "gamificaiton," allowing users to unlock new levels as they go and immediately revealing the right answer.
Duolingo ABC is free to download for iPhone and iPad.