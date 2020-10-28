 Dropping off a mail-in ballot downtown? Use Councilor Bobby Wilson's parking spot | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Dropping off a mail-in ballot downtown? Use Councilor Bobby Wilson's parking spot

By

click to enlarge councilman_bobby_wilson_parking_spot.png
Pittsburgh City Councilor Bobby Wilson is encouraging Pittsburghers to vote early by allowing voters to utilize his downtown parking space for free.

To help spread this message, Wilson released a short sepia-tone video in the style of a Charlie Chaplin silent film. In the video, he uses the classic Pittsburgh parking chair to make it known the spot is only available for those who are voting early.

"Reserved Mail-In Ballot Drop Off Only," reads a printed sign on the chair. 


According to a press release, "the intent of this video is to educate voters about the option of voting early and submitting their mail-in ballots in person at the Allegheny County Elections Division office."

Street parking is often limited, parking in downtown garages can be expensive, and according to the press release, many voters have expressed concerns about whether their completed ballots will be returned to the County Elections Division office in time to be counted. So, Wilson and other elected officials have made their parking spaces available to voters so they can come downtown to drop off their ballots.
Each voter can park for 15 minutes for free in one of the officials' spaces while they drop off their ballot. These free parking spaces are on Ross Street between Court Place and Second Avenue and on Fourth Avenue.

Voters are recommended to now turn in completed mail-in ballots in person, rather than put them in the mail, which you can do at the County Office building, 8 a.m-8 p.m. through Monday, and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Election Day on Tue., Nov. 3. (Don't forget your naked ballot.)

