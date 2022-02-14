 Driving While Black Records releases Back in Business EP | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Driving While Black Records releases Back in Business EP

On Jan. 31, Driving While Black Records released a new single titled “Love & Trust,” featuring label members Livefromthecity, Jordan Montgomery, and JM the Poet. The single has been followed up with the release of their new EP Back in Business, which dropped last week.

The EP is now on Bandcamp and will hit streaming services in less than two weeks.

In “Love & Trust,” Montgomery, Live, and JM the Poet trade bars about rising to success in the city, making a name for themselves in the music business, and making money. It's a song that's cocky and rife with audacity.


Founded by Montgomery, Driving While Black Records is described as a Pittsburgh-based hip-hop collective and independent record label that also provides "brand management, distribution, licensing, and event planning support" for its artists.

Back in Business will be the label’s first project back together after releasing the compilation album Support Black Business in 2019. The DWB Bandcamp page says the EP was executive produced by Livefromthecity under his producer moniker Low Key Flame, and that the majority of the tracks were recorded at the YMCA Lighthouse Studio, a community-based facility in Homewood that makes recording equipment accessible to aspiring and professional musicians.

 The new project will feature all three rappers named above as well as the rising Pittsburgh rapper Faradé. DWB also made a distribution deal with New York-based label Soulspazm Records, and the new releases for the 2022 year will be under this partnership.

Back in Business features songs from Montgomery, Live, JM the Poet, Faradé, and Saani Mac. The EP, which includes “Love & Trust,” is available for purchase through Bandcamp.

