Drive-in concerts for the fall season

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham The Drive-in Arts Festival at Hazelwood Green

The Drive-In Arts Festival at Hazelwood Green



Starlight Drive-In



Brownsville Drive-In



With most inside concerts not feasible for the time being, drive-ins have expanded their entertainment options beyond movies to provide music, comedy shows, and more in a socially distant way.Instead of moving its arts festival online, City Theatre brought it to Hazlewood Green for 12 nights of entertainment. Remaining musical acts include Meeting of Important People, 1Hood Media, Yoko Suzuki Trio, Thomas Wendt Quintet, and Social Justice Disco.This fall, see folk bands Caamp and Yonder Mountain String Band, reggae punk group Bumpin Uglies, rock band Mt. Joy, country singers Granger Smith and Jimmie Allen, and many others perform at the outdoor theater in Butler.Pittsburgh band The Clarks are taking over the Brownsville Drive-In for a night of “good, old-fashioned American rock-n-roll.” Each ticket comes with a downloadable link for The Clarks newly released album. Opening is sibling group Blended Reality Band.