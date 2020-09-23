Drive-in concerts for the fall season

click to enlarge
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The Drive-in Arts Festival at Hazelwood Green
With most inside concerts not feasible for the time being, drive-ins have expanded their entertainment options beyond movies to provide music, comedy shows, and more in a socially distant way.
The Drive-In Arts Festival at Hazelwood Green
Instead of moving its arts festival online, City Theatre brought it to Hazlewood Green for 12 nights of entertainment. Remaining musical acts include Meeting of Important People, 1Hood Media, Yoko Suzuki Trio, Thomas Wendt Quintet, and Social Justice Disco. 8 p.m. Continues through Sept. 27. Hazelwood Green, 4734 Second Ave., Hazelwood. $20-25. citytheatrecompany.org
Starlight Drive-In
This fall, see folk bands Caamp and Yonder Mountain String Band, reggae punk group Bumpin Uglies, rock band Mt. Joy, country singers Granger Smith and Jimmie Allen, and many others perform at the outdoor theater in Butler. 1985 N. Main St. Ext, Butler. Visit starlightdrive-in.com for dates, times, and prices.
Brownsville Drive-In
Pittsburgh band The Clarks are taking over the Brownsville Drive-In for a night of “good, old-fashioned American rock-n-roll.” Each ticket comes with a downloadable link for The Clarks newly released album Live from the Livestream
. Opening is sibling group Blended Reality Band. 8-11 p.m. Sat., Sept. 26. 6231 National Pike, Grindstone. $110-150. clarksonline.com