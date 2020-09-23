 Drive-in concerts for the fall season | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Drive-in concerts for the fall season

By

click to enlarge The Drive-in Arts Festival at Hazelwood Green - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The Drive-in Arts Festival at Hazelwood Green
With most inside concerts not feasible for the time being, drive-ins have expanded their entertainment options beyond movies to provide music, comedy shows, and more in a socially distant way.

The Drive-In Arts Festival at Hazelwood Green

 Instead of moving its arts festival online, City Theatre brought it to Hazlewood Green for 12 nights of entertainment. Remaining musical acts include Meeting of Important People, 1Hood Media, Yoko Suzuki Trio, Thomas Wendt Quintet, and Social Justice Disco. 8 p.m. Continues through Sept. 27. Hazelwood Green, 4734 Second Ave., Hazelwood. $20-25. citytheatrecompany.org

Starlight Drive-In

 This fall, see folk bands Caamp and Yonder Mountain String Band, reggae punk group Bumpin Uglies, rock band Mt. Joy, country singers Granger Smith and Jimmie Allen, and many others perform at the outdoor theater in Butler. 1985 N. Main St. Ext, Butler. Visit starlightdrive-in.com for dates, times, and prices.


Brownsville Drive-In

Pittsburgh band The Clarks are taking over the Brownsville Drive-In for a night of “good, old-fashioned American rock-n-roll.” Each ticket comes with a downloadable link for The Clarks newly released album Live from the Livestream. Opening is sibling group Blended Reality Band. 8-11 p.m. Sat., Sept. 26. 6231 National Pike, Grindstone. $110-150. clarksonline.com

2020 Pittsburgh Fall Guide
Warm Pittsburgh drinks for fall that aren't a pumpkin spice latte
Five amazing trails to enjoy in Pittsburgh's best hiking season
The Rex Theater in the South Side to close indefinitely
Toomey backs vote on Trump's Supreme Court nominee, despite feeling the opposite in 2016
