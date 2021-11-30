 Dr. Oz to enter Pa. GOP senate race, says report | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Dr. Oz to enter Pa. GOP senate race, says report

By

click to enlarge Dr. Mehmet Oz in 2012 at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland - PHOTO: COURTESY OF WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM
Photo: Courtesy of World Economic Forum
Dr. Mehmet Oz in 2012 at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland
The already crowded race for the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat is likely to get a bit more crowded as the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Dr. Mehmet Oz, the well-known television host, is expected to enter the race.

Oz, who has hosted the Dr. Oz daytime TV show for 13 seasons, has a history of Republican advocacy and a successful career as a surgeon. He has hired top campaign aides and has reached out to some GOP political leaders in the state, according to multiple Pennsylvania Republicans who spoke to the Inquirer.

The apparent entrance of Oz into the Senate race comes as the early GOP front runner, Army veteran and Pittsburgh-area resident Sean Parnell, suspended his campaign after losing a custody battle with his estranged wife, which included her allegations of physical and verbal abuse by Parnell.


Oz lived in New Jersey for years, but he switched his voter registration in December 2020 to his in-laws’ residence in Montgomery County, Pa. He was born in Cleveland to Turkish immigrants, and he received his undergraduate degree from Harvard and his MD and MBA degrees from the University of Pennsylvania. Rumors of Oz’s senate aspirations have been floated for the last several weeks.

Incumbent U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Lehigh) announced he would retire last year. The current GOP field for Pennsylvania’s seat includes business owner Jeff Bartos (R-Montgomery), political commentator Kathy Barnette (R-Montgomery), former Montgomery County Commission candidate Sean Gale (R-Montgomery), former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands (R-Cumberland), and businessman Everett Stern (R-Philadelphia).

While Oz will likely have the most name recognition of any current candidate, he also already has a controversial record. In 2014, Oz was called in front of Congress and accused of playing a role in a scam involving dubious weight-loss products. Oz denied these allegations. Then Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) said during the 2014 hearing that the “scientific community is almost monolithically against” Oz.

Oz has a history of purporting false and unproven medical claims on his show. He also advised former President Donald Trump on health-related issues during his term.

Trending

Speaking of...

President Biden says new COVID omicron variant "not a cause for panic"

By Laura Olson

President Joe Biden during a campaign stop in Lawrenceville in 2019

Vote for Pennsylvania’s best river of 2022, as measured by conservation needs and successes

By Ryan Deto

Vote for Pennsylvania’s best river of 2022, as measured by conservation needs and successes

Pa. Supreme Court says worker was still on job, even at work-sponsored happy hour

By Ryan Deto

Pa. Supreme Court says worker was still on job, even at work-sponsored happy hour

South Side awarded grant to transform South 21st Street into “Complete Green Street”

By Jason Phox

10th Street Bridge connecting Uptown to the South Side
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Vote for Pennsylvania’s best river of 2022, as measured by conservation needs and successes

By Ryan Deto

Vote for Pennsylvania’s best river of 2022, as measured by conservation needs and successes

Pa. Supreme Court says worker was still on job, even at work-sponsored happy hour

By Ryan Deto

Pa. Supreme Court says worker was still on job, even at work-sponsored happy hour

South Side awarded grant to transform South 21st Street into “Complete Green Street”

By Jason Phox

10th Street Bridge connecting Uptown to the South Side

Hunt Armory ice rink in Shadyside will open to public this week

By Jason Phox

The ice rink inside the Hunt Armory
More »

Readers also liked…

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

By Ryan Deto

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

Dems call on Mike Turzai and other GOP leaders to resign after failing to disclose a state rep's COVID-19 diagnosis

By Hannah Lynn

Dems call on Mike Turzai and other GOP leaders to resign after failing to disclose a state rep's COVID-19 diagnosis (2)

Photos: Police brutality and environmental racism protest march in Downtown Pittsburgh

By Jared Wickerham

Toy Slaughter raises a fist during a youth-led march against police brutality and environmental racism in Downtown.
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 24-30, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Pa. Supreme Court says worker was still on job, even at work-sponsored happy hour

Pa. Supreme Court says worker was still on job, even at work-sponsored happy hour

By Ryan Deto

Vote for Pennsylvania’s best river of 2022, as measured by conservation needs and successes

Vote for Pennsylvania’s best river of 2022, as measured by conservation needs and successes

By Ryan Deto

10th Street Bridge connecting Uptown to the South Side

South Side awarded grant to transform South 21st Street into “Complete Green Street”

By Jason Phox

The Potomac light-rail station in Dormont

Port Authority announces housing and walkability plans for South Hills Junction station

By Jason Phox

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation