Dozens protest in Downtown Pittsburgh; some for bars to reopen, others to ease on-site alcohol restrictions

COVID bar closure protest in Pittsburgh is still on, but the organizer won’t attend because he is still waiting for test results to come back after one of his restaurant employee yesterday tested positive for coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/nzdgO3mgsS

This is Lefty’s in the Strip right now. This is why everything is closing. I went to get a six pack to go at the proper counter and four people came up and touched me (not unusual at bars for women, but still) because they were so close. No one is wearing masks. No one. pic.twitter.com/ODSKkPKP90