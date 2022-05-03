Dozens of donuts, brews for a cause, and more Pittsburgh food news

Carbon Compost x Self Reliant Seitan
instagram.com/selfreliantseitanpgh
Self Reliant Seitan, a Pittsburgh-based maker of small-batch vegan "meats," has teamed up with Carbon Compost, a local compost company that offers to pick up your food scraps curbside every two weeks as long as they are in the appropriate bin. If you have compostable food scraps or packaging, like the kind they use at Self Reliant, you can arrange to have them picked up for free for one month by Carbon Compost if you use the code SRS at checkout on the Carbon Compost website.
Valkyrie Doughnuts
601 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. valkyriedoughnuts.com
This plant-based donut spot is now offering coffee from DeFer Coffee and Tea. Grab a cup or a bag of beans to brew at home to enjoy with your half dozen or dozen donuts.
El Burro Dos
1113 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square. elburropgh.com
El Burro announced via Instagram that they are opening a new back bar at their second location in Regent Square. On Saturdays, the bar will have $3 Pacificos and $5 Margaritas.
Square Cafe
134 S. Highland Ave., East Liberty. square-cafe.com
Now through Thu., May 5, the folks at Square Cafe are offering new specials like Pulled Prok n’ Biscuits, Butterfinger Pancakes, Cran-Razmosa, and Bananas Foster Latte.
1:11 Juice Bar
301 Grant St., Downtown. instagram.com/111juicebar
This popular juice bar will open its second location Downtown at the end of May. Get your fresh-pressed juices on the way to work or for a midday refresher if you live or work Downtown.
The Bulldog Pub
1818 Morningside Ave., Morningside. instagram.com/the_bulldog_pub
On Fri., May 6, join The Bulldog Pub for Made in Morningside, featuring 10 vendors from around the neighborhood, Drinks will be provided by East End Brewing, which is releasing its Morningside Beer, a Maibock described as a "traditional, strong, malty Bavarian lager." There will be pints on tap and four-packs to go, as well as food and live music.
Thyme Machine
4613 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. instagram.com/thymemachinepgh
The Bloomfield sandwich shop Bitter Ends may have closed for good, but a successor will soon take over, and they may sound familiar. Pittsburgh Magazine reported that Ryan Chavara, owner of the Thyme Machine food cart, will move into the space. It's a natural fit, as Thyme Machine often set up near Bitter Ends and around Bloomfield to serve lines of people looking for delicious, homemade sandwiches and sides. For now, Thyme Machine will begin its second season on Thu., May 5 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. on Liberty Avenue. Be sure to visit the Thyme Machine Instagram account for more updates.
Oliver’s Donuts
4112 Butler St., Lawrenceville. oliversdonuts.com
On Sat., May 7, from 12-4 p.m. there will be a Sidewalk Sale featuring 7 local stores at the Lawrenceville Market House. Oliver’s Donuts will be a participant, so get your donuts and coffee early and take a walk to visit the other businesses.
4112 E. Carson St., South Side. pagedairymart.net
This local beloved ice cream spot is introducing a new product: Page’s Pops. These ice cream pops are portable and sure to be the perfect treat for spring. Stay tuned and check Page’s social media for more information.
Helltown Brewing x 412 Food Rescue
1700 Penn Ave., Strip District. helltownbrewing.com
Helltown teamed up with 412 Food Rescue to create the 412 Food Rescue Brew, a Hazy IPA brewed with oats and wheat. The addition of El Dorado, Galaxy, Centennial, and Trident hops add a citrusy brightness to the aroma and finish. On Thu., May 12, there will be a beer pairing event at the Good Food Project in Millvale with food from Sprezzatura. Tickets cost $45 and are available at this link.
Istanbul Corner
541 E. Ohio St., North Side. istanbulcornerpa.com
After months of trying to stay open, which included the launch of a GoFundMe campaign, the owners of Istanbul Corner announced in a Facebook post that the North Side take-out Turkish restaurant is "no longer in business." As reported by Pittsburgh City Paper in Nov. 2021, the restaurant was struggling due to a variety of factors and had reached out to the community for support.