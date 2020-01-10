 Dozens gather Downtown to protest poor air quality in Allegheny County | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Dozens gather Downtown to protest poor air quality in Allegheny County

By

click to enlarge Air quality protesters at Pittsburgh City-County Building - CP PHOTO: RYAN DETO
CP photo: Ryan Deto
Air quality protesters at Pittsburgh City-County Building
Over Christmas, the Pittsburgh region experienced an eight-day stretch of poor air quality thanks to industrial air pollution being trapped by an inversion, a weather phenomenon in which a warm air mass tops a cold air mass, thus preventing pollution from escaping higher into the atmosphere.

In response, the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) announced last week it would be making efforts to prevent future air-pollution spikes during inversions.

“ACHD recognizes that the increasing frequency of these temperature inversions is associated with climate change. We also recognize that industry isn’t the only contributor to poor air quality as things like vehicle exhaust have a significant impact upon pollution,” said interim ACHD director Ronald Sugar in the press release.


But at a rally today at the Pittsburgh City-County Building Downtown, more than 50 gathered to push ACHD to enforce its air-quality regulations and for the county to update and improve its rules regarding industrial polluters.

Mark Dixon, an independent filmmaker in Pittsburgh, said the county’s air-quality monitoring standards must be improved and that the threshold to mandate action is too high. He said the standards are akin to wildfires and bad days in New Delhi, India (which arguably has the world’s worst air quality).

“Protection of health should be the highest priority of our elected officials,” said Dixon. “We need the ACHD to move at a pace of health, not a pace of U.S. Steel and politicians to take their money.”

U.S. Steel, which owns and operates the Clairton Coke Works, received a good deal of criticism at the rally. The company was blamed for being the largest single producer of carbon emissions in the region and for causing the Clairton area in southern Allegheny County to have several days with the worst air quality in America.
Rachel Filippini, director of the Group Against Smog and Pollution, condemned ACHD for blaming the poor air quality on an inversion, since the inversion without industrial polluters wouldn’t lead to poor air quality. She applauded the county for taking action following the eight days of heavy pollution but said the regulations are more than 20 years old and need to be updated to work effectively.


“The regulations don't even list a measurement of particulate matter 2.5,” said Filippini, a reference to the fine particulate matter now most commonly used to gauge air quality.

Katie Modic, of the climate change group Communitopia, also spoke at the rally. She moved to the East End in 2017 with her husband and young children. She told the crowd how one of her sons started to develop asthma (Pittsburgh has one of the highest childhood asthma rates in the country, as well as one of the highest rates of air-pollution related deaths in the country.)

Modic implored ACHD to take this issue seriously on behalf of her children and other young people in the region.

“My solution is [that] our Allegheny County Health Department needs to take this seriously,” said Modic. “At the very least, follow [Environmental Protection Agency] regulations. They need to stand with us.”

After the rally, much of the crowd attended the ACHD board meeting, causing the room to overflow with participants. During the meeting, ACHD announced a $107,000 fine against slag processor Harsco Metals, as well as a requirement to make a first-in-the-county upgrade to pollution control, according to Zachary Barber, of environmental group PennEnvironment.

Speaking of...

Pittsburgh has a lot of flipped homes recently. What does that mean for the region?

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood has seen its home prices drastically increase in recent years.

Pittsburgh state House Rep. Harry Readshaw is retiring at end of year

By Ryan Deto

Harry Readshaw

High-profile white supremacist forced out of anti-war rally by Pittsburgh protesters

By Ryan Deto

High-profile white supremacist forced out of anti-war rally by Pittsburgh protesters

More than 200 gather in Oakland to protest potential escalated war in the Middle East

By Ryan Deto

Anti-war protesters in Schenley Plaza
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Rep. Mike Doyle backs the CLEAN Future Act. How does it compare to the Green New Deal?

By Hannah Lynn

Mike Doyle (second from right) with the House Energy and Commerce Committee

Pittsburgh has a lot of flipped homes recently. What does that mean for the region?

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood has seen its home prices drastically increase in recent years.

Allegheny County Jail population down 7% in 2019, according to new county report

By Ryan Deto

Allegheny County Jail population down 7% in 2019, according to new county report (2)

State House candidate Dan Smith is gearing up for a rematch with Daryl Metcalfe

By Ryan Deto

State House candidate Dan Smith is gearing up for a rematch with Daryl Metcalfe
More »

Readers also liked…

Sara Innamorato and Summer Lee say their victories can open doors for non-traditional and minority candidates in Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

Sara Innamorato and Summer Lee say their victories can open doors for non-traditional and minority candidates in Pittsburgh

Does anybody outside of Pittsburgh care about the Three Rivers Arts Festival?

By Ryan Deto

Three Rivers Arts Festival at Point State Park

Libraries take a hit from Amazon not collecting extra sales tax

By Ryan Deto

Libraries take a hit from Amazon not collecting extra sales tax

Six arrested protesting for redistricting reform at state Speaker Mike Turzai’s home in Marshall

By Ryan Deto

Protesters in front of Mike Turzai's home
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 8-14, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood has seen its home prices drastically increase in recent years.

Pittsburgh has a lot of flipped homes recently. What does that mean for the region?

By Ryan Deto

Mike Doyle (second from right) with the House Energy and Commerce Committee

Rep. Mike Doyle backs the CLEAN Future Act. How does it compare to the Green New Deal?

By Hannah Lynn

High-profile white supremacist forced out of anti-war rally by Pittsburgh protesters

High-profile white supremacist forced out of anti-war rally by Pittsburgh protesters

By Ryan Deto

Allegheny County Jail population down 7% in 2019, according to new county report (2)

Allegheny County Jail population down 7% in 2019, according to new county report

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation